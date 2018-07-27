Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

ACTION FRAUD: Fake emails from Amazon are after your login details. There has been an increased number of reports about these fake emails purporting to be from Amazon. The subject line and content of the emails vary, but they all contain links leading to phishing websites designed to steal your Amazon login details. Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

FARM WATCH: Last week’s reported loose animals on the public highways are up slightly from 30 last week to 31. This is made up with 28 sheep and cows. Please ensure that you check your road, motorway and railway sided fields at least once a day.

CRIME: 12/07/2018 an 8ft x 4ft Ifor Williams tipping trailer, 500 bricks and some tools have been stolen from a farm in Vines Cross Road, Heathfield. Call 101 if you have any information Quoting case number 1222.

WEALDEN ALERTS: Wealden Activity Days, Get active this August. Wealden’s summer of fun begins again this year as the first of five of free Wealden Activity Days gets underway in Crowborough. Activity Days are also taking place at Hailsham, Heathfield Polegate and Uckfield. They offer youngsters, their families and carers a lively and learning day out in the summer sunshine (fingers crossed). All Wealden Activity Days run from 10am until 2pm. Here’s where you can find them: Wednesday August 1, Goldsmith Recreation Ground, Eridge Road, Crowborough; Friday August 3, Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham; Wednesday August 8, Sheepsetting Lane Recreation Ground, Heathfield; Friday August 10, Wannock Road Recreation Ground, Polgate; Wednesday August 15, West Park Recreation Ground, Markland Way, Uckfield. Please bring a picnic lunch. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Guide dogs only, please. Throughout the summer holidays, you can find information about activities for all ages on the Healthy Wealden website,www.healthy wealden.co.uk. It includes summer activities for children at Wealden Freedom Leisure Centres, visit the Get Active pages. For further information, please contact Wealden’s Community and Regeneration Team through my.wealden.gov uk or telephone 01892 602757. Wealden would like to thank all their partners for their support with this programme of public events.

RECOVERY PLAN: To get Waste and Recycling collections back on track. A recovery plan has been agreed with Kier, Wealden District Council’s waste collection contactor, which should see collections return to regular schedules over the next few weeks.The measures agreed include: Additional support vehicles and crews to remain in place until collections are back on track. Re-opening of a workshop at the Amberstone depot to support and maintain vehicle reliability during the summer, and maintain this until the end of the contract. Provision of a pool of agency staff to improve resilience. The agreement follows a meeting between Cllr Roy Galley, Wealden District Council’s Cabinet member for Waste Management held with Kier’s Managing Director for Housing Maintenance and Environmental Services, David Mawson on Wednesday, July 18. At the meeting, Cllr Galley said the level of service experienced by Wealden residents over recent weeks has been unacceptable, and sought a range of measures to resolve the present situation. Mr Mawson acknowledged the recent difficulties on behalf of Kier and apologised for the disruption and inconvenience caused to local residents. He assured Cllr Galley that Kier remains committed to both improving and then maintaining the standard of service through to the end of the current contract in June 2019. Kier explained that a shortage of qualified drivers has been one of the main issues that has been impacting collections. Measures are being putting in place with Kier’s agency suppliers to address this. This week Kier has successfully deployed additional vehicles according to the plan to respond to the delays experienced. This plan will be kept under review and a further meeting to consider progress will be held in August. It is important residents continue to report any difficulties with their collections so that Kier can respond to these as quickly as they possible. It also enables the Council to monitor Kier’s performance and seek further measures if needed. Missed bins can be reported online at https://my.wealden.gov.uk/ Wealden is a member of the Joint Waste Contract with Rother District, Hastings Borough Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council.

CROSS IN HAND: Isenhurst Junction. One incident, a car was involved in an accident with a deer near the junction. Unfortunately the animal was killed and the car was badly damaged. Please be careful around this area as wild animals do have a tendency to cross the road into the rugby club car park. John Plant, Chairman of the Amenities Society, informs me he has had to remind the operators of the Isenhurst petrol station that he is still awaiting a reply to a comprehensive letter he sent to them some time ago. Hopefully a reply will be forthcoming?

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: Last week I included an update on the Wealden Local Plan. A great number of Heathfield residents are very concerned that with all the proposed developments planned, the present infrastructure will not be able to cope. The first large development to come on stream will be the hundred plus houses behind the Heathfield police station. Is Heathfield ready to absorb the increase in the population, according to some local councillors, the answer is no. It is about time ESCC and Wealden became more pro-active in getting the infrastructure right before it all comes to a grinding halt. Our road infrastructure is a mess. The pothole situation in and around the town has not improved. Heathfield High Street and the road surface outside Tilsmore Court (Pennells Carpets) leading to the Mill Road car park are an absolute disgrace. Both these areas are in the locality of the Parish Council offices. What must visitors to the town think? Will our current doctors’ surgeries be able to cope? I doubt it. Already the Firs and the High Street practices are running at full stretch. I must say the doctors and staff are brilliant. Can I make a suggestion? The Community Centre in Sheepsetting Lane is owned by the NHS and part-leased to the Parish Council. Would it not make sense to make the whole building a medical centre for the whole of Heathfield? It certainly has the square footage and parking facilities and I am sure the Parish Council would like to rid itself of the lease it is currently locked into. So with all the new homes, where do all the new young people go? Our bus service is poor and non existent after 8pm. The Heathfield Youth Centre website is very lean on details of activities, unless you want to hire the hall. Will our schools be able to cope? Already residents in Little London Road, Cross in Hand are having to take their children by car to Five Ashes.

I am sorry, but whatever your views are on Brexit, the issue has now taken over the country eliminating all other debate. In my opinion, the government’s plans on increased housing need a much better thought-through strategy. So firstly, let’s get the infrastructure in place before we start building. After all when building a house one does not start from the chimney down.

FLYING INSECTS: Trading For You/ Heathfield Ironmongers/Balcombes Citronella Candles. With the warm weather continuing, flying insects are the problem when sitting out in the garden, especially the evening either having a barbecue or a snack. It does seem that Citronella candles are in short supply. Mrs PP has been searching local shops and understands that to keep up with the demand all the above shops have them in stock although limited supplies. Trading for You in the High Street are having regular supplies delivered. Balcombes has a good selection of all sizes and types and there a pillar candles at Heathfield Ironmongers.

SUMMER SHOW: Heathfield and District Horticultural Society’s Summer Show is at the Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, August 18. Admission is just £1, under 16s free. There’s a host of classes including decorative, floral, dahlias, roses, fruit, vegetables, cookery and preserves, handicraft and photography. There’s even a class for wonky fruit and vegetables! This is a great event and well worth a visit, even if it’s just to admire what some clever gardeners and flower arrangers can deliver, given a bitter winter, rainy spring and non-stop heatwave. One heartfelt request please, if you are going, please don’t park on the Sheepsetting Lane grass verges. At present it probably doesn’t do much hrm, but they have been badly chuned up in the past and make the road a horror to look at for people living nearby and visitors who use this route into town.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Parish Council Meetings July. Community Safety and Traffic Monday July 30, 7.30pm Parish Council Offices. Minutes of meetings are available for viewing online at: www.mayfield fiveashes.org.uk and at the Parish Council Office.

ONE YOU EAST SUSSEX: The healthy lifestyle service commissioned by East Sussex County Council, will start a new weekly mobile clinic at the Mayfield Memorial Hall. One You East Sussex encourages people to develop positive and sustainable lifestyle habits. The tailored programmes support residents who want to stop smoking, lose weight, eat well, move more and drink less. The tools and guidance given throughout a programme depend on the lifestyle benefits each person would benefit from the most. The service is free to residents of East Sussex. Health Coaches, Sam and Hollie, will be available to give visitors free personalised consultations every Friday. The consultation includes a health assessment and creating a health plan that’s specific to the client’s needs. One You East Sussex Health Coaches are also able to offer free NHS Health Checks to people aged 40 to 74. The NHS Health Check will give information around your cholesterol, blood sugars and blood pressure. Improving your lifestyle can be challenging but One You East Sussex can support you to make a long-lasting change. To get a free consultation and find out how to join one of the free health programmes visit the One You East Sussex mobile clinic at the Mayfield Memorial Hall where Health Coaches will be on-hand from 11am to 3pm every Friday. To find out other ways of accessing the support of Health Coaches for free call: 01323 404600 or visit www.oneyoueastsussex.org.uk to book an appointment.

FIVE ASHES HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The 100th Summer Show will be held at Five Ashes Village Hall and Playing Field tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm. The first Summer Show was held in 1912, on a Wednesday, and except for a few years in each of the World Wars has been held annually ever since. In addition to the exhibits in the halls there will be other attractions on the Field: Fun Dog Show, Wealden Brass Band, barbecue, side shows, children’s sports, etc. It is hoped that the dry winter and wet spring, not forgetting the Beast from the East will not have affected gardeners and their gardens too much and look forward to seeing them. Schedules and entry forms are available from The Pink Cabbage, Heal’s Shop and Café, Five Ashes Inn, the Village Hall or direct from. Graham Playfoot: 01825 830511.

MAYFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Wednesday August 22, summer outing to RHS Wisley, everyone welcome. Cost £17 per person for entry and transport. Departs The Middle House, Mayfield 9.15am, returning approximately 5pm. To book contact Bridget Blow, email via: ericblow@btinternet.com, phone: 01435 872829 or book at the Summer Show. Rosemary Bayliss: mayfield horticulturalsociety@ gmail.com

ST DUNSTAN’S: Bell Ringers. If you would like to participate in a vibrant village activity please contact either Graham Holland (Tower Captain) on 01435 872163 or Sue Ellis 01892 748026 to arrange a convenient visit on a practice night.

UP AND DOWN THE HIGH STREET: Mace now Londis. Is pleased to offer customers a cashback service subsequent to the closure of the Post Office. Buy just £5 worth of goods and you can get up to £50 cashback, spend £10 and you can get up to £100 cashback. There is a vast quantity of items available to purchase within the store, including stamps, so if you haven’t visited for some time check it out - you are sure of a warm welcome and don’t forget cashback is available so perhaps a trip outside the village isn’t necessary after all.

CRICKET: Well done Mayfield Cricket Club which has reached the semi final in the National Village Cricket Knockout competition. What a wonderful achievement. The semi final will be on Sunday August 5 against Liphook. The winners will play at the Holy Grail of cricket, Lords. Please put the date in your diary and watch this space for further details.

HORAM: We hear rumours that Age Concerns’ much-loved and used day centre is set to close. How terrible for the village. More information as and when we get it. If anyone would like to contact me about this, please do so.

BLACKBOYS: Blackboys Inn. The Inn is pleased to announce that the money raised in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice was £761.32 from the Classic Car Show on June 24. The sum raised beat the 2017 amount. Jay and Natalie would like to thank everyone who took part. It was greatly appreciated for such a great charity. Personally, I must say the annual activities at the Inn certainly put Blackboys on the map. Well done N and J.