Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: And their sponsor Co-op Insurance has just launched a nationwide search to find and celebrate some of the best and most considerate neighbours of 2018. NW are urging people to nominate the most deserving good neighbours and there is also an opportunity to put forward your Hero Next Door for a true act of heroism. Neighbourhood Watch and Co-op Insurance are working together on these exciting awards and anyone can nominate their good neighbours today. NW are talking about the local heroes in your street and community whose acts of kindness and neighbourliness really set them apart. They want to recognise the people who are making such a vital contribution to community life and encourage others to follow in their footsteps. You don’t need to be a Neighbourhood Watch member to nominate and the person you nominate doesn’t need to be a member either. Nominations close on September 5. https://joinin.coop.co.uk/opportunities/159. Nominate your good neighbours today.

ACTION FRAUD: Bogus Overseas Officers. Knowing some overseas students use temporary accommodation in the area I think this article has some relevance. Fraudsters are contacting overseas students and visitors who are in the UK via their mobile phone or social network account and purporting to represent UK or foreign law enforcement. After fraudsters have claimed to work with their respective embassy or government, they tell the victim that there is evidence in the form of forged documentation or parcels which implicate them in a crime such as money laundering, fraud or immigration offences. After demanding further personal details from the victim such as their name, current address and copies of personal documentation, they threaten the victim by suggesting a warrant exists for their arrest which will result in their deportation and imprisonment unless they transfer a payment to them in order to cancel the arrest or pay a fine. Once the money is transferred, all contact between the victim and the fraudster is severed.

Police will never ask you to withdraw to transfer money so ‘it can be checked’, neither would they demand money to in order to cancel an arrest. Do not be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details no matter who they say they are; protect your information and have the confidence to question and refuse unusual requests. If you have made a payment to someone claiming to be the police or government department, and you think you might be a victim of fraud, you can report it to Action Fraud any time of the day or night using the online fraud reporting tool. You can also get advice about fraud or cyber-crime by calling 0300 123 2040. If you are a student you can ask your Student Union or University for advice, help and support.

NEWS AND APPEALS: What is hate Crime? It’s when a person is treated with hate just for who they are eg., for their sexuality, gender identity, disability, race, faith, or gypsy heritage. Anyone could be a victim of hate. For example, if someone shouts homophobic abuse at you, you are still the victim of homophobic hate, whatever your sexual orientation. It should be reported if you are insulted, offended, scared, threatened, shoved or attacked. If it happens, it’s serious enough. Why should people report hate? Because earlier interventions can prevent escalation to violence. Nothing is too small to report, it all helps to build up a better picture of the problem of hate in our communities. The police will maintain a proactive and effective response to tackling and preventing hate, ensuring that perpetrators are held to account and prosecuted where appropriate. Not every victim wants us to take their case, evidence allowing, to court, and you don’t have to. Community Resolution or Restorative Justice offers victims the opportunity to propose outcomes that the perpetrator will be asked to comply with for the matter to be resolved out of court. It is important that you tell someone if you have been the victim of a hate. You can report to police or if you’d rather not tell them directly you can do so to a third party via the following links: Contact East Sussex County Council.

FARM WATCH: Farm Watch Bulletin. Reported cases of loose animals on the public highways this week have risen from 15 to 72. This is made up by 66 sheep, four cows, one horse and one goat. Livestock owners please ensure that your field boundaries are animal proof. Please ensure that you check your road, motorway and railway sided fields at least once a day. There have been several thefts this week across both East and West Sussex, items stolen include an Ifor Williams 505 horse trailer, an Ifor Williams car trailer, three caravans, one strimmer, one strimmer/brush cutter, one petrol lawn mower, One iPad and a pillow.

WEALDEN ALERTS: I have noticed of late on social media, mothers looking for alternative locations to take their children during the school holidays. This one could be of interest.

Family fun at Walshes Park The official opening of Wealden’s new open access countryside area, Walshes Park in Crowborough, is taking place on Saturday, September 1, with a Family Fun Day starting from 12.30pm. Enjoy the variety of free events and attractions, including of course, the beautiful Wealden countryside. Things to see and do include face painting; a falconry display; ecological walk; photographic competition; dog show; as well as food and local produce stalls. Dogs are most welcome but must be on a lead at all times due to the falconry display. Walshes Park is located near Stone Cross on the southern side of Crowborough. There is currently limited car parking in Alderbrook Way. Brighton and Hove Buses Regency 29 Route provides public transport to Whitehill Road, which is a 20-minute walk from the park. Walshes Park provides an alternative recreational venue to Ashdown Forest, helping to protect the flora and fauna of this important heathland. It’s an excellent place for ramblers and dog walkers alike. In planning terms it known as a Suitable Alterative Natural Green Space (SANGS) and paid for through contributions from housing developments taking place in the area.

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: Waitrose. As a long-term Waitrose shopper (Crowborough and Hailsham before our terrific Heathfield branch opened) I am a little disturbed by the practices of some customers who are taking blatant advantage of the store’s free coffee scheme. The company is now asking customers to bring their own refill cups, a wise decision as it cuts down waste. The problem is that people are coming into the store, not to shop but bringing in their own cups and filling them. Many then sit at the tables in the cafeteria area. I have seen this happen many times and if it goes on, I can see the group cutting out the free coffee offer altogether. It seems greedy and unnecessary. Today one lad jumped out of the side of a car, dashed in with his cup, filled it and got back in. Another couple both presented refillable cups (no shopping) and sat down, bold as brass, at the cafeteria tables. Please folks, play fair. It’s great of the store to do this for us (plus the £10 spend free newspaper deal) but the goose won’t lay golden eggs for ever. And to Waitrose, formulate a scheme which involves a purchase before coffee is dispensed; perhaps a token slot machine system, or member of staff on duty assessing receipts at the till. If people can’t be honest, you must police them. How sad.

LE MARCHE: This weekend, August 27. Please come and support your local traders and community. The Birth of Le Marche. During the early 1990s, Heathfield, like many Wealden market towns, was having a tough time with many empty shops and the local traders were barely struggling to survive. (Not much has changed) By late 1996 there was a desperate search for new ideas to breathe life into the town to sustain economic viability. At that time Waldron’s Councillor, Valerie Chidson, was also Chairman of the District Council and amongst the social events that she attended was a “vendange” at a Wealden vineyard where French Traders were invited to bring produce across the Channel. The vineyard’s barn was packed with English people fighting to buy baguettes and cheeses, and the idea was born for a similar event for Heathfield. With nothing more than a strong feeling that this might work in early 1997 she pulled together a volunteer committee of local traders and local residents and councillors who all played very important roles in bringing over French Traders to create the start of Le Marche. The pattern of the event, taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday, equal numbers of French and English traders, entertainment with Street Theatre and jazz on the bandstand, story-telling in the library, was set in that year. In the wake of the event the Twinning Association was set up and thereafter has played an important role. With sponsorship from Wealden District Council, Sussex Enterprise, Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council and a number of local businesses, to the amazement of many it drew crowds of around 10,000 on a wet August Bank Holiday, when Heathfield was normally quiet. Since that point in time Le Marche has grown to become one of Heathfield’s major attractions of the year. This is all down to a great deal of hard work by many people, businesses and organisations over the last 19 years, but most of all the residents of Heathfield, Waldron, Horam, Broad Oak, Punnetts Town, Horam and the surrounding districts who support Le Marche on the day. Well done Valerie and still supporting the community with your weekly Waldron Community newsletter.

YOUNG AT HEART: This is for those of you who need to get in touch with the community group Heathfield About Town, described in last week’s Parish Pump, which meets at Hathfield Park Cricket Club. To find out more visit: http://youngatheart.me.uk or ring: 07971 032667

CROSS IN HAND: Jubilee Park. We’re just a little concerned about a problem which seems to be arising in Jubilee Park, Ghyll Road. One or two worried walkers tell me there have been a few dog attacks there lately, particularly aimed at shyer, more nervous dogs which are on leads. It appears there are now groups of dog exercisers who take their animals into the park at the same time each day to play or run after balls. No problem with that, except that my contacts say the dogs appear to have formed a ‘pack’ and regard the park as their own which means they launch themselves at newcomers - natural dog behaviour when someone invades their space. This seems to have become worse lately and one or two walkers have given up going to the park altogether. It’s also noted that many people drive there, rather than walk, which is tough for the few, more elderly dog walkers who live a short walk away from Jubilee Park and no longer feel safe there. The park is quite small and not really big enough for extended group games. If you have to get in a car to get to the park then presumably you do not live quite so close by. Don’t forget you are surrounded by beautiful countryside, perfect for dog walking, where animals can roam freely.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Colkins Mill Church would like to invite you to come and join them on Sunday mornings from 10am to 11.30am during the month of August. They are looking at the life of Elijah. The services will be informal, interactive and suitable for any age. Coffee/tea/refreshments every week and tasty things to eat. So please drop in and say hello and enjoy something different for a Sunday morning. If you would like to book the church or have booked the church in the last few weeks please can you call Terry on: 01435 872635.

SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: September 1. This year’s Slow Short Film Festival in Mayfield, the only festival for slow short film in the world, has received generous support from the Lund Trust, a charitable fund set up by Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin. This has enabled the festival, among other things, to have the directors of some of the short-listed films present. ‘To have the filmmakers there, at the festival, adds an extra dimension’, said a delighted Nathaniel Durman, the festival director, on announcing the Lund Trust support. ‘They’ll be in the audience, mingling, chatting, and after their film is screened, there to discuss their work with the audience in a Question and Answer session’. A short-list of eight films will be screened from over 160 submitted from 42 countries. The films are from Portugal, Taiwan, America, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia and, intriguingly, North Korea. Ninety Seconds in North Korea is a glimpse in slow motion of the everyday life behind the military parades. SSFF is now run in association with Tao Films, the online platform for independent and arthouse films from around the world. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, September 1 in Mayfield School’s Concert Hall. It is an all day event starting at 11.30am. Tickets will be available from Burnetts in the High Street or online at www. slowshortfilmfestival.com. In May SSFF became a registered charity with the objective of promoting interest in contemplative film.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: Next Branch meeting will be at the Mayfield Cricket Club on Wednesday September 26 at 6.30pm and will incorporate the AGM. Speaker is Andy Saunders who will be talking about the story of the ‘Battle of Britain’ fought in the skies above this area in WW2.

To mark the centenary of the Armistice ending WW1 and also the formation of the RAF, a cordial invitation goes out to attend the celebration of these events at a concert featuring the Royal Marines Association Concert Band. Mayzing Choir will also be performing a few appropriate songs for this celebration on: Friday October 19, at St Dunstan’s Church, Mayfield. More details, contact Kevin Swaine: 01435 872197

MONTHLY FOOTPATHS WALK: Join the group for a summer bank holiday stroll on Sunday along shady footpaths through local woodlands and meadows. The group will leave South Street car park at 10am for a two hour walk. Any queries, please contact Deborah Dixon deborah.dixon@hotmail.co.uk

ROSINA FABRICS: Rosemary Leary who has now closed Rosina Fabrics after almost 31 years of happy trading in Mayfield, said: ‘I would like to thank all of my customers who have been in to see me to say goodbye and to wish me a happy retirement. Some wonderful things have been said to me which have made me feel very humbled. Customers have all been very kind and friendly so it has been easy to come into Mayfield and to serve you all in the shop. I have made many friends and I think I know more about things going on in the village than I do about things in my own home town. Mayfield is lovely with so many different activities going on, quite remarkable for a small village. Something for everyone.’ Rosemary wishes you all well and looks forward to seeing some of you when she visits Mayfield.

LONDON HOUSE BOOKINGS: Jeanette Hore has taken over London House bookings from Jo Woodliffe who has been filling in on a temporary basis. London House is a very convenient meeting place situated in the middle of the High Street with disabled access at the rear of the building. There are two good-sized rooms, a kitchen and toilet facilities so if you are thinking of holding a coffee morning, a lunch, an afternoon tea party or an evening gathering, whether it’s for the villagers or it’s a private event, do consider London House. Charges are a very reasonable £7.50 per hour or part thereof which includes lighting, heating and Wi Fi. Contact Jeanette via email: londonhouse mayfield@gmail.com or mobile 077 483 70717.

HORAM: Horam Day Centre. An email received from Cliff Stack. We are a non-profit voluntary initiative who have been a service provider for Age UK for several years, and having sat in on the Horam winding-up meeting, decided that we had to act on behalf of the redundant staff and clients, and reopen the clubs, on the theory ‘if we don’t, no one else will’. We’ve formed a new organisation to run alongside using the four redundant staff, and reopen on September 4. The new clubs will be run on an Over 60’s, all are welcome basis.

Many thanks to Cliff and his team. I shall be updating readers with all the future activities. Re Opening Horam Day Centre, Christchurch, Horebeach Lane. Horam. Over 60’s Club. All are welcome Tuesday September 4, 10am to 3pm. Every Tuesday and Friday re-uniting old friends and new.