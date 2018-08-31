Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Come and meet Officers from your Wealden Prevention Team. Pop in for crime prevention advice and discuss issues affecting your local community. 1pm to 3pm Monday September 10 at Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Office, High Street, Heathfield.

WEALDEN ALERTS: Your bus matters. Today, Friday, is the time to have your say about bus services in Wealden. The Wealden Bus Alliance, in conjunction with Sussex Community Rail Partnership, is holding a Bus Surgery Day today at Uckfield Railway Station from 10am to 4pm. It will be your chance to meet managers and executives of the bus operators serving the Uckfield area and share your concerns and suggestions. The event will be opened by Wealden’s MP, Nus Ghani. Brighton and Hove Buses and Compass Buses will both be supplying a bus for the day. Among those also attending are Bus Users UK, Southern Railway, Stagecoach, Wealdlink, the Lewes area community transport group CTLA, Sussex Fire and Rescue, Uckfield Town Council, Wealden District Council, East Sussex County Council and the Wealden Bus User group. Don’t miss this opportunity to help improve local services. For further information please contact Councillor Barry Marlowe, telephone 01825 732364, email cllr.barry.marlowe@wealden.gov.uk

ELECTIONS ARE COMING: Elections will be held next year for a new District Council as well as parish councils. But will you be able to vote? Your vote matters 2018. As part of our duty to make sure the Wealden Electoral Register is up to date, we will be sending out forms to every household in the District. You will be asked to confirm, and if necessary, update the information that appears on the electoral register for your address. ‘Next May’s election will be for a new Wealden District Council. It will be the first to take place under the new ward boundary changes which means voters will be electing 45 new councillors instead of 55,’ said Trevor Scott, Deputy Returning Officer for Wealden District. ‘Helping us keep the electoral register up to date will also ensure you get a vote if a general election or national referendum is called by Parliament in the meantime. The easiest and cheapest way to respond to our postal request is to go online and use the details given in your letter. You can help us by responding promptly.’ If you’re not currently registered to vote, your name will not appear on the form. There are two steps required to register to vote. Visit www.householdresponse. com/wealden to tell us who lives at the property. Then visit www.gov.uk/ register-to-vote and register to vote. You are still required to respond to the form. We have produced a short video to go with the 2018 electoral registration campaign explaining the process. If you have any questions, please contact Wealden’s electoral registration team at elections@ wealden.gov.uk or 01892 602417.

PEST CONTROL: Wealden Council provides rat, mice, wasp and other pest control treatments for Wealden residents. Please see their Pest Control Charges page for details of charges. You can use the online form to Request a Pest Control Visit and make your payment. Alternatively you can request your treatment over the phone by calling 01323 443557. Once you have reported your infestation a Pest Control Officer will contact you to make an appointment to visit. They can also provide advice on pest control matters and investigate and deal with complaints about infestations.

Should you have any concerns about your treatment or require technical advice, please ring 01323 443557. The above does not provide a service for removing bees, however local beekeepers are often willing to collect a swarm. For advice on swarms or to find a local beekeeper please visit British Beekeepers’ Association.

FARM WATCH: Coordinator’s Update. Reported cases of loose animals on the public highways this week have dropped from 72 to 17. This is made up by 13 sheep, four cows, three horses and a goat. If you area a livestock owner please ensure that your field boundaries are animal escape proof. Please ensure that you check your road, motorway and railway sided fields at least once a day.

There have been several thefts this week across both East and West Sussex, items stolen include two Land Rovers, a farm sign, fuel, two head collars, two boxes of coffee, three combi engines, three hedge cutters, a strimmer, an angle grinder, a leaf blower, copper rods, a long arm for a hedge cutter and 200 baby pheasants. For more details see the report below.

Wealden 0074. 14/08/2018 CCTV caught good images of a young person stealing farm produce from a stall outside a farm in Muddles Green, Chiddingly, Lewes. Ref 0476 14/08/2018. A farm barn in Coldharbour Road, Lower Dicker, Hailsham, was broken into. Nothing seems to be missing. Ref 0226 17/08/2018. A grey Land Rover Defender 90 was stolen from a property in Sparrows Green, Wadhurst. Ref 0949 17/08/2018. A quantity of copper rods were stolen from a farm in Broad Oak, Heathfield. Ref 1436 17/08/2018. 200 baby pheasants were stolen from a farm in Beech Green Lane, Withyham. If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: Brexit White Paper Presentation Meeting. I attended the presentation given by Huw Merriman, our local MP about the very recent update to the Brexit White Paper. He had only received a briefing on the changes that day. The meeting at the Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane last Thursday, August 23 was very well attended and supported, but I was astonished to hear very little argument, given how intensely people feel about the issue. In fact many dinner parties and get-togethers have been enlivened when one or two individuals storm out on a matter of principle, as the discussion became slightly too lively. Surprisingly I could see none of our County, District or Parish council members in the hall. In fact there was no-one I recognised, either from my daily business about town or previous town meetings. Preparing his slide presentation must have been a nightmare for our MP considering it was on the day of his presentation that the Government issued their 25 page document on the Terms of a No Brexit Deal. Although there were plenty of bones there was not much meat on the Deal.

We shall have to wait for a further 55 pages to be published in the future for more clarity. Questions from the floor were raised - obviously on two industries close to home. On agriculture, (an interesting one here is that New Zealand ships most of its lamb production to China.) As one person said sitting alongside, they do not want to consume chlorinated chicken or hormone injected beef from America. Fishing quotas were touched upon. Interestingly over 75 percent of the UK fishing catch goes to the EU. Only last week I saw a massive refrigerated lorry from Boulogne sur Mer fully loaded with boxes of fresh fish at Southern Head Fisheries in Eastbourne destined for France. Go to Rye Harbour where you can see two permanently based French registered lorries waiting for trawlers to unload their catches. The Irish border problems, banking and financial services were also touched upon. Recent figures indicate also that more than 70 percent of fish landed at Brixham and more than 90 per cent from Orkney is also shipped to France. The logistics are astounding. The current cost of remaining in the EU of £17.2 billion was flagged up. This appears to be set in stone. But I feel the estimated cost of leaving the EU would be more in the high £80 billion and not £35-£39 billion as suggested. We were told the numbers of civil servants and other essential personnel would be recruited. The numbers run into thousands. Civil servants and bean counters don’t come cheap these days with minimum salaries of £100kplus. Interestingly our MP does not support a second referendum. He had stated he was originally a ‘remainer’ but did not reveal that until after the original referendum, in order, he said, not to influence the opinion of local voters. We must wait until January 21, 2019 when we will find out if it is Armageddon day for Brexit. I understand there will be follow up meetings held. Just one suggestion, is it possible to have a handout on ‘key points?’ Trying to digest all the facts and figures that were presented was a little daunting.

HEATHFIELD CHORAL SOCIETY: New term will start at 7pm on Monday with a free Taster Session for all-comers. They will be singing a couple of movements from the ever popular Vivaldi’s Gloria. The taster session last year, when they sang Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, was hugely popular, so they are hoping to be equally successful this year. All voices welcome, just turn up and sing. The term will then continue on September 10, when the choir will be learning two pieces to commemorate the Centenary of the Armistice in 1918. They will be singing Howard Goodall’s ever popular Eternal Light and Laura Rossi’s Voices of Remembrance. Director of Music, Brian Newman, says: ‘This work is a tapestry of poems, orchestral interludes and choral settings of some of the most moving poems written during the First World War.’ The Choral Society last sang Eternal Light at the Carnegie Hall, New York in 2016 but it will be good to perform it locally. HCS meets at the Union Church Station Street Heathfield 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday Evenings. For more information about choir membership, or to register an interest in the Taster Session (to gauge numbers) please contact the Chairman Chris Thompson chairman@heathfieldchoral.org.uk). Mrs PP joined the society very briefly (she used to sing in a church choir before work and distance intruded) and said they are a hugely friendly bunch and the experience was not intimidating.

LE MARCHE: After the horrible weather last Sunday, it improved a little this Bank Holiday Monday. There appeared to be far more stalls this year. Full report next week.

37 LADIES FASHION: The up to 70 percent sale of genuinely reduced ladies’ fashion is now in full swing. Grab a bargain as the sale will end soon.

CROSS IN HAND: Cross in Hand Junction. No reported incidents last week.

BONNEY’S CAKERY: I see we have a new celebration cake shop in the High Street. I must say it does look very impressive with all the theatre of celebration cakes being decorated. The owner is Nicola Bonney. With a background in fine art, Nicola always knew she wanted to be in an industry in which she could express her creativity. Nicola’s ability to create original and exquisite designs have grown from making cakes for family and friends to the professional and ever expanding business that it is today. She makes it her priority to use the finest ingredients and source her products from local and ethical suppliers including the finest Belgian chocolate to create exquisite tasting cakes that not only deliver the visual impact, but also the wow factor for the taste buds. In today’s economic climate it is so good to see new start ups succeed.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Five Ashes Tea and Chat. The Five Ashes Tea and Chat on September 26 will be a special one held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support as part of their World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign. It will be from noon to 2pm in Five Ashes Hall with a book stall and bring and buy sale. Please keep the date free.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Five Ashes Short Mat Bowls Club. The short mat season starts on September 4 at Five Ashes Village Hall at 7.30pm. If you are interested in playing please contact the secretary on eileen@sunrise4.plus.com for further information. It is a a small friendly club who play league matches in the Wealden League and also play friendly matches and roll-ups as well.

BLACKBOYS: Blackboys Inn. The well supported Beer Festival takes place from Friday August 31 until September 2. There is always a fine selection of ales to taste and a great atmosphere. Well worth going along. See you there.