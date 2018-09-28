Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Watch out for these fake TV Licensing emails. We’ve seen a sharp increase in reports about fake TV Licensing emails claiming to offer refunds. The emails state that the refund cannot be processed due to ‘invalid account details’. The links provided in the emails lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal and financial details. Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

BOGUS PHONE CALLS: Police are reminding Sussex residents, especially the elderly, to stay on the alert for bogus phone calls and visitors after a number of cases over the last month. In each case residents have received phone calls from someone purporting to be from their bank or from the Metropolitan Police, either saying that there were problems with their credit or debit card accounts or that they were investigating a case of fraud. In some cases, the caller has claimed to come from Barclays Bank asking if the victim banks with them. When this is confirmed, they are asked to phone customer service with the number on the rear of their card, but the phone is not disconnected, a second person ‘answers’ and the victim is fooled into believing that they are talking to their bank, being persuaded to reveal PIN verification and other details and ultimately handing over their bank cards to a false courier. Thousands of pounds have been withdrawn in Worthing, Shoreham and Hove recently. A similar fraud is carried out by a caller claiming to be from the Met Police, most often a PC Anthony Reynolds from Hammersmith police station. He persuades the victim to visit their bank, withdraw large sums of cash, which are then placed in a carrier bag for collection in order to be paid into a ‘secure’ account. Sadly, the victims have little hope of seeing their money, often a significant portion of their savings, again. On September 8, an elderly man from Hastings received a call from Sergeant Davies from Hammersmith police who used Nat West bank in his story and resulted in the man handing over a substantial amount of cash. A couple from Goring were defrauded out of more than £8000 by a man claiming to be from Santander Bank, who said he was trying to protect their money from fraud by a bank employee. PC Bernadette Lawrie, the Sussex Police financial abuse safeguarding officer said: ‘Remember, your bank or the police or any other organisation will ever ask for your PIN or bank card, do not give them to anybody.’

WEALDEN ALERTS: Are You a Landlord. Do you rent a house that is occupied by five or more people from two or more households? Do they share an amenity such as kitchen or bathroom? If so, from October 1 it will be legal requirement that the property is licensed. Failure to license a property may result in a fine of up to £30,000. Please contact Wealden District Council’s Private Housing service for further information: Email privatehousing @wealden.gov.uk, visit www.wealden.gov.uk or call 01323 443321.

FARM WATCH: Coordinator’s Update. Reported cases of loose animals on the public highways this week have risen from 16 to over 227. This is made up by in excess of 221 sheep, and six cows. Please, livestock owners, ensure that your field boundaries are animal proof. Please ensure that you check your road, motorway and railway sided fields at least once a day. There have been several thefts this week across both East and West Sussex, items stolen include two batteries, a strimmer, a bicycle, a Polaris buggy, a sit on tractor-mower and a large box trailer.

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: Free Electric Blanket Testing sessions are taking place in September and October. Sessions in Wealden are taking place on Monday, October 8 at Heathfield and Hailsham and Tuesday, October 9 at Uckfield and Crowborough. Sessions are organised by the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Electric blankets should be checked regularly to make sure they are safe. Frayed material and scorch marks are tell-tale signs that something may not be right. Don’t take unnecessary chances. Bring your electric blankets to one of East Sussex Fire and Rescue’s events for a free test. If you are unable to attend an event, please ask a family member, friend, carer or neighbour if they are able to bring your electric blanket along for you. Monday, October 8 Heathfield Fire Station High Street Heathfield TN21 0UP, 10am to noon.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Celebrates its 20th Anniversary. Many readers will be aware that Forges-les-Eaux in Normandy is the twin town of Heathfield and Waldron. This year is the twentieth anniversary of the twinning and members of the association welcomed and hosted a group of French guests who arrived on Friday, August 31. Saturday morning we all met at Hidden Spring Vineyard, Horam for a wine tasting tour. Chris and David, viticulturist and winemaker respectively, explained about growing and tending the vines. Members also sampled varieties of wine from local vineyards. A delicious lunch was also provided, with the wine. A Gala Dinner took place Saturday evening at the Community Hall at which official gifts were exchanged to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the twinning. An excellent dinner was provided by Bonnie Taylor and her team which was followed by speeches given by Francoise Grancher, President of the Forges-les-Eaux Association; Andy Woolley, Chairman of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council; and Sheila Drennan, Chairman of Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association. The Gala Dinner was well attended by members of both Twinning Associations and included a group of cyclists from Buchy, a neighbouring village to Forges-les-Eaux, who are regular users of the Cuckoo Trail and visitors to Le Marche. On Sunday the group travelled by coach to Chartwell, the home of Sir Winston and Lady Churchill. It was a gloriously sunny day and following a tour of the house, a picnic was enjoyed by everyone with time afterwards to explore where one wished. The coach took us back to Heathfield by five o’clock and hosts fed and watered their guests until it was time to assemble at Sheepsetting Lane for the departure.

ROAD REPAIRS: Heathfield High Street Road Repairs. At last the High Street will have a new road surface. I hope the road surface outside Tilsmore Court will be included in the road surfacing work. What works are taking place? Reconstructing areas of the carriageway followed by full resurfacing of the High Street. Whilst on site, 19 street lighting columns will be replaced, along the road and resurfacing a section of the footway at the top end of the High Street. Works start Friday, November 2 and last for four weeks. High Street will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day. Work however will be done in three phases in order to allow access to residents and those visiting the High Street. Traffic will be diverted via Tower Street, A267 Little London Road and vice versa.

HGVs will be diverted via Tower Street, Boship Roundabout, A267 Little London Road and vice versa. Please park your vehicle off-road or in another location. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time. The Public Liaison Officer, Chris Richards, will often be on site to assist with any problems. https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/feedback

CROSS IN HAND: Isenhurst Junction. No reported incidents this week. The roadworks last week at the entrance to the Fitness Club and the vehicle exit from the petrol station at the junction caused massive tailbacks. At times the traffic was tailing back to Heathfield police station and the junction with the A272 in the other direction. The snarl up was so severe the traffic flow was operated at busy times manually by the police and workmen. I cannot recall any prior public warning being given of any intending roadworks due to take place.

AMENITIES SOCIETY: John Plant, Chair or the Amenities Society has copied me in on an email he has sent to the operators of the garage. It’s contents are as follows: Dear Ms Dwyer, Two months have passed since I sent you a reminder that you had not responded to my suggestions dating back to April on how to make your Cross in Hand site safer for your customers. I now have to assume that your company is not interested in the safety of your customers and other motorists so I will now refer the matter to my MP. It appears the Parish Council have given up trying to get Highways to do something John informs me Jonica Fox was most helpful but she got nowhere.

HARVEST DETAILS: Beacon Down Vineyard, Browns Lane, Cross in Hand. The vineyard owners will be harvesting their Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris on Sunday, and welcome helpers who can find out what it’s like to do a spot of picking. The day starts at 8am, people can go along and do as much or as little as they like. They’ll be fed and watered, kids are welcome, training provided. Go along and pick some grapes. Owners are glad to see the end of the wet weather and forecast for high pressure is good for the rest of the week. To find out more or go along, first ring Paul on 07870 851138.

PRIMARY SCHOOL: Cross in Hand Primary School. Head teacher, Sarah Massheder writes: We are so proud of our Cross (in Hand) Country team who travelled to Burwash Primary on Wednesday to represent our school at the Heathfield Area Schools Partnership (HASP) cross country event. Competition was fierce, and there were ten schools competing, but we came third overall, wow. Well done, team. Alphabetically, they were Abi, Adam, Aliah, Alice, Carter, Eryn, Ettienne, Harry, Jack, Jessica, Lily, Marcus, Nathan and Obie. We hear that they were excellent sportsmen too, great.

Green Tokens Begin Again. One of the things that I love about our school is the Green Token Reward System. Green tokens are given out by adults in school who see children being kind, caring, considerate, polite or helpful. Each term the School Council chooses three rewards which the rest of the school vote for. The reward then takes place at the end of term. This term, the Green Token reward day will be on the last day of term, Friday, October 19. The choices are Bring a Toy to School Day, Crazy Hair Day or Pyjama Day. As we get closer I will give you an indication of what is in the lead so that you can plan accordingly.

Please drive carefully. Please be aware of pedestrians when you are driving or parking. One of our mums writes: I witnessed some terrible parking and driving by parents and carers around the school this morning (Monday) around the Mill Lane/Mill Close junction. One car pulled into Mill Close, then reversed while we were crossing, to park on the double yellow lines. Another car parked on the double yellow lines on Mill Road as I was leaving. Then, waiting to cross Mill Close, I saw two cars. One was indicating, the second wasn’t. I nearly stepped out in front of the second car which had ‘changed its mind’ and was then pulling into Mill Close. Please remember to drive carefully and park considerately, we don’t want any accidents.

Cabin crew cross check and set doors to manual. Did you know that we host Beavers, Cubs and Scouts at Cross in Hand? Beavers are on Tuesdays, Cubs are on Thursdays and Scouts are on Fridays. Both boys and girls can go to all three clubs, and they certainly do some exciting things. We have a photo where the Beavers are taking their Air Activities badge, and they got to meet a real airline pilot. He happens also to be one of our dads, so thank you for coming, Captain Creffield. Now, where are those emergency exits?

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: New Mayfield Community Centre. Mayfield Parish Council and the Memorial Hall Management Committee have jointly commissioned an initial Feasibility Study into the design and construction of a new Community Centre for Mayfield. The Study will establish the various activities to be accommodated, spaces required and investigate planning options. The likely costs involved and critically, the level of funding and income required to construct and operate the new building will be studied. Potential funding sources will also be identified and investigated. In case a new building cannot be funded, one of the planning options will include renovation/extension of the existing Hall. When the commissioning parties are satisfied that the aspirations for the new building can be adequately funded, the intention is to appoint a team to develop a comprehensive design in which the full character and appearance of the building, its setting and facilities will be established and carried forward to completion. The Study is being carried out on a volunteer basis by a small group of village residents with appropriate skills and experience who will report their conclusions to the PC and MHMC and update them on progress as appropriate. It is hoped to complete the Study by the end of the year. To support the group we are searching for a quantity surveyor or cost consultant to assist us in assessing the financial implications of the options. We would also like to hear from anyone with relevant experience in sourcing funding for local authority projects. If there is anyone living in the village or nearby who would be interested in contributing to the Study we would be delighted to hear from them. We are excited by the prospect of building a new Community Centre to enhance the life and activities of our wonderful village. Contact: Michael Wilford michaelwilford@michaelwilford. Com

MAYFAIR UPDATE: Over £1,350 was raised at this year’s Mayfair. Thanks go to all those who helped and supported. The proceeds will again go towards maintaining and improving the Christmas lights in Mayfield and Five Ashes. If there is any surplus, the organising committee will distribute it to other worthy local causes.

MAYZING COMMUNITY CHOIR: The next performance will be with the band of the Royal Marines at the concert on Friday, October 19 in St Dunstan’s Church. This will be an amazing experience and one the choir is looking forward to. Tickets are on sale from various outlets in the village. After that, the choir will be taking a very small part in the Community Play at the end of October. If you would like more details about the choir please contact Noel 01892 668059 /07702 835154 noel.bannister@ btopenworld.com

STOP PRESS: An evening with Mayfield Gin. October 17. All proceeds to MAYFACS. This will be at The Middle House from 6.30pm to 8pm.There will be a presentation by James Rackham, canapés, gin tasting and a Q&A session. Tickets £7.50 each available from Fine Wines of Mayfield or The Shopping Basket. There will be a limit of 50 tickets. Competition win a bottle of Mayfield Gin. Mayfield Gin have kindly donated a bottle of their excellent gin (worth £35) which you have a chance to win. All you need to do is to answer this question: What botanical has to be included before the spirit can be called gin? Please submit your answer with your name, age and contact details at either the Shopping Basket or Fine Wines of Mayfield in the High Street. The deadline is September 30. Entrants must be over 18. The winner will be selected from the correct entries received by being pulled from a hat by a representative of Mayfield Gin.

MAYFIELD COMMUNITY PLAY: When The Devil Comes Calling by Suzi Hopkins. A story of war, women and Mary Poppins. Wednesday to Saturday (incl) October 24 to 27 at 7.15pm and Saturday, October 27 at 2.30pm Tickets adult £10, unwaged/under 16s £3 and family (two adults and two children) £22 from Burnetts Estate Agents, High St, Mayfield or www.ticketsource. co.uk/mayfield Tel 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 telephone service fee per booking).