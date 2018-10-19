Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: Local Plan. Set out below are the major points taken from the Unadopted Minutes of the Extra-Ordinary meeting held on Monday September 24. Present, Councillors Andrew, Coffey, Fraser, Holmwood, Hart, Kentish-Barnes, Ridley, Rivers, M. Robinson, N. Robinson, Wood and Woolley (Chairman). The clerk was in attendance. County Cllr Simmons, District Cllr Bowdler and approx. 53 members of the public were also present. Seven members of the public spoke to the council regarding their objections to sections of the Wealden Local Plan, particularly impact on the AONB and lack of justification for development within it. Concerns were raised about lack of infrastructure including capacity of schools, doctors, police and inadequate and congested highway network and danger to pedestrians in the vicinity of Cross-in-Hand School in relation to the Ghyll Road allocated site, which would represent a major development in the AONB. It was noted that developers would be required to pay approx. £3,100 per dwelling as mitigation for Ashdown Forest and this led to concerns about the deliverability of affordable housing. Cllr Simmons stated that pre-Plan discussion with the Highway Authority in relation to Allocated Sites had not taken place. WDC were now determining applications based on the WLP. The need for a swimming pool should be included in infrastructure needs. Cllr Bowdler stated that WDC cannot control highways and comments should be addressed to ESCC Highways. Comments regarding construction traffic should also be referred to ESCC. He said that without a Plan, development could take place anywhere and that WDC were required to provide housing. The Meeting re-opened at 7.29pm. Disclosures of interest in matters on the agenda. Cllr M Robinson disclosed a personal interest in respect of Land South West of Ghyll Road as a resident of Tilsmore Road.

Council representations on the draft Wealden Local Plan. Members had been provided with a suggested list of eight topics to be covered in the Council’s representations, as well as a rough draft of a response to policy EAS 3. It was noted that each representation would need to refer to a specific paragraph and policy. Members commented on the lack of provision of social housing within the WLP, the reliance upon windfall sites, lack of communication with ESCC highways, provision of infrastructure and the need for a Traffic Plan. It was resolved that the eight topics should form the basis of the Council’s representations as follows: 1) Failure to comply with NPPF and effect upon AONB 2) No detailed infrastructure plan 3) Incomplete public consultation 4) Insufficient information on impact of development 5) Heathfield boundary implies greater development 6) Inadequate reasons for Windfall development in villages 7) Need for greater emphasis on affordable housing and commitment to it 8) Policy change in relation to conversion of rural properties It was agreed that the topics should be worked up and presented to the Extraordinary PH meeting on October 1.

FARMERS MARKET: The next Heathfield Farmers Market is tomorrow, Saturday. Please come along and support your local traders.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: New number for Operation Blitz in Wealden. For readers who get weekly Operation Blitz emails from the police giving the phone number’s to report any anti social behaviour on a Friday and Saturday nights has changed to a new dedicated number. As stated please save the number to your phone. Our new dedicated number for every weekend is 07770 700642. Why not save the number to your phone, as we won’t continue to send out a notification every week. Please use the number to contact the team direct to report anti-social behaviour between the hours of 6pm and midnight on Friday and Saturday. This phone number should not be used to report any other crime or incident. To report crime and incidents please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

LOST PROPERTY: From Monday October 1, in alignment with police forces nationally, Sussex Police no longer record reports of lost property in police stations, in person, online, email or through 101. The national decision was approved by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) after discussions between police forces and the National Police Front Counters Forum (NPFCF). Traditionally, police have accepted the responsibility of recording lost and found property, although there is no statutory duty to do so. The website has comprehensive information on where lost property reports can now be made. You can find out more on the lost property page.

ASIAN HORNET: Please Report Any Sightings. A new nest has been located by the National Bee Unit in New Alresford, Hampshire, following a report from a member of the general public. The nest was promptly destroyed by the APHA Wildlife Team and the NBU is continuing to search for further nests, with support from local beekeepers. As you are aware there have also been confirmed cases in Hull and Cornwall. Two nests have now been destroyed in Cornwall and surveillance in this area continues. No live hornets have been seen in Hull since a single dead Asian Hornet was found in a house, despite extensive surveillance. The New Alresford response highlights the importance of public awareness of this species and we are encouraging all stakeholders, particularly in the Cornwall and Hampshire regions, to help raise awareness of the need to be vigilant and report this species. Identification sheets and posters are available online and can be ordered, free-of-charge, from the Non-native Species Secretariat (contact details below). If an Asian hornet is seen it can be reported via an online form, the Hornet Watch app; or by sending a picture to the alert email address: alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk

WEALDEN ALERTS: Your views wanted on using electric vehicles. Wealden District Council, together with Hastings, Eastbourne, Lewes and Rother councils, is seeking your views on the need for electric vehicle charge across East Sussex. ‘The take-up of electric vehicles is predicted to rise sharply in the coming years,’ said Councillor Bob Standley, Leader of Wealden District Council. ‘This will bring environmental benefits, particularly in districts like Wealden. We have long been concerned about ecological effects vehicle emissions may be having on Ashdown Forest. We need to plan ahead and look at the provision of electric vehicle charge points. But that process needs to be in step with what our residents are seeking. Through this survey, we want to try to understand the charging patterns of existing electric vehicle drivers. It will also look at the potential interest in switching to using an electric vehicle.’

The consultation is being carried out by the five district and borough councils in East Sussex. Views are being sought from those who currently drive electric vehicles as well as from those who don’t. To take part in the survey, visit http://www.wealden.gov.uk/chargepoints. The availability of publically accessible charge points is seen by many as essential in reducing range anxiety and increasing adoption by new drivers. Public car parks, owned by local councils, could have a role to play. The districts and boroughs are also keen to hear suggestions of where good charge point locations might be. The results of this survey will be used to help assess demand for infrastructure. They will inform the direction of any future projects to facilitate charge point infrastructure in the area. Any future projects will be dependent on the priorities of individual local authorities. They will also depend on the availability of funding, land availability and power capacity and may be delivered jointly or individually. The consultation closes on November 18.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Dates of council meetings for October. Five Ashes Village Hall Planning Committee Monday October 22, 9.30am Parish Council Office. Finance and General Purposes Monday October 22, 7.30pm Parish Council Office. Community Safety and Traffic Monday October 29, 7.30pm Parish Council Office. Please note that minutes of meetings are available for viewing online at: www.mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk/ home/ and at the Parish Council Office. Janna Todd Parish Clerk to Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council Old Manor House, High Street, Mayfield TN20 6AL Telephone 873784; email: clerk@mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk www.my.wealden.gov.uk

PLAY AREA UPGRADE: It’s very good news to be able to report that the Section 106 money from the Love Lane development for play area equipment has been received from Wealden District Council. This has enabled the parish council to move to the next stage of the play area upgrade inviting quotations for the project. Details of the upgrade that quotes are being requested for include: Toddlers play area; installing a modern shipwreck (or equivalent) type feature in the centre of the toddlers’ play area; resurfacing the toddlers’ area with a new composite rubber surface; installing a new toddler swing-set; installing a new slide linking two play areas; installing a wooden den; replacing the fencing with new environmentally friendly multi-coloured fencing; children’s play area; the existing children’s area will be re-fenced in the same style as the toddlers’ area; unfenced play area; the existing disabled swing will be replaced with a more modern multi-use swing; a selection of fun trail equipment and a number of picnic benches will be installed creating a virtual fence between the play area and the rest of the grass.

MAYFIELD RECYCLING CENTRE: An appeal has gone out to residents to respect the recycling area in the Court Meadow car park in Tunbridge Wells Road. The items that can be recycled there include glass, paper, cans, small electrical items and clothing. It is not somewhere to dump anything else, which is classified as fly-tipping, for which you can be prosecuted. For example, recently, there has been a broken gazebo, an old vacuum cleaner and a horse blanket. Please use the East Sussex County Council recycling sites in Heathfield or Jarvis Brook to dispose of any items unsuitable for the recycling bins. Also please take extra care when recycling bottles and jars as there has been a lot of broken glass in the car park which could damage vehicle tyres.

NEWS FROM ST DUNSTAN’S: A big thank you to everyone who supported the Know Your Village Church and Churchyard morning and the Eco-Harvest Festival and lunch last month supporting the people of Malawi. The church was also very pleased to christen the Messy Church garden to bring some much needed colour over the coming seasons at the west end of our Churchyard. Children planted bulbs which will burst through in the spring. Thanks to all who have helped with this. St Dunstan’s continues to be used and enjoyed by the wider community, particularly thinking about this month’s brilliant Community Play, When the Devil comes Calling, and The Royal British Legion’s concert for Trafalgar Day, which also promises to be a memorable evening. We are pleased to have been awarded ten sitting soldier silhouettes by the There But Not There and Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust’ so look out for these wherever a seat hasn’t been sold. We hope to have these throughout Remembrance-tide at such a special anniversary marking the end of WWI. They are a serious and dramatic reminder of such young lives lost, but not forgotten.

ROSE AND CROWN: Nominated for Pub of the Year. Wealden MP Nus Ghani has nominated Mayfield’s Rose and Crown for the Parliamentary Pub of the Year awards. The Parliamentary Pub of the Year awards, run by the Campaign for Real Ale, are a UK-wide competition to find the nation’s best pub, with each MP able to nominate one pub from their constituency. Throughout August, Nus ran a competition inviting Wealden residents to nominate their favourite local pub, with the most popular pub to be nominated for the finals. After reaching thousands of people across Wealden, 27 Wealden pubs were nominated to Nus. The Wheatsheaf in Crowborough came third, while the Laughing Fish in Isfield, which won Pub Chef of the Year last year, came second. Nus Ghani, MP for Wealden, said: ‘I am delighted that Wealden residents have chosen the Rose and Crown in Mayfield to be nominated for the Parliamentary Pub of the Year awards. The response to my competition to nominate your favourite local pub was fantastic, and the fact that so many wonderful local Wealden pubs were suggested is testament to the diverse range of pubs we are lucky to have in Wealden. Thank you to the hundreds of people who took part. The Parliamentary Pub of the Year showcases the finest pubs across the country, and I am sure that the Rose and Crown will go far in the competition.’

BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS: Five Ashes Annual Bonfire and Firework Display. Once again, this year the Five Ashes Village Hall Management Committee will be holding this hugely popular event. The event will be held on November 3 (time to be finalised) and tickets will be available from the committee and various outlets in Five Ashes and Mayfield from October 22. Please keep an eye on their Facebook page and website (www.fiveashesvillagehall.btck.co.uk) for further details. The committee hope that this will be as successful as last year when nearly 500 people enjoyed a fabulous firework display by Andy Groombridge, tasty home-made soup donated by residents, and sausages from Heals Farmshop. Funds raised by the event will be used towards the purchase of a modular staging system that will be available for hire by hall users and the Primary School for plays, concerts, presentations and events.

COFFEE MORNING: Hospice in the Weald open Coffee Morning Tuesday November 13, 10.30am in the Committee Room in Five Ashes Village Hall. Come along and speak to the Hospice Chaplains to find out more about what kind of spiritual care and help could be given by local volunteers.

CALENDAR COMPETITION: A timely reminder to all budding photographers that entries must be submitted by October 31 to mayfieldcalendarphotos @gmail.com. The committee looks forward to receiving photographs taken throughout the year. The format should be landscape please and images should be good quality, over 1mb. The best will be featured in the 2019 calendar which will be available to buy from various shops in the villages.