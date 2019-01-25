Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Helping Wealden’s Street Scene Team help you. Wealden District Council has a Street Scene Team of three officers who often work closely with the Parish and Town Councils to resolve issues such as fly tipping, abandoned vehicles, littering and dog fouling. They investigate fly tipping incidents both on public and private land including the fly tipping of non-recyclable waste at the Neighbourhood Recycling Centres. They are however unable to arrange for the clearance of fly tips from private land. It is important that any fly tip is not disturbed prior to the team visiting as crucial evidence may be destroyed. If evidence is found within the rubbish by the team, action is taken where appropriate. This can range from a warning letter to full-scale court prosecution. The team is also able to assist with abandoned vehicles. These are vehicles that are untaxed and either unsecure in poor condition or unroadworthy. However, in the first instance these should be reported to Operation Crackdown at: www.operationcrackdown.org They will investigate both littering and dog fouling issues. Where the appropriate evidence is available, such as witness statements, they will take further action by issuing warning letters or Fixed Penalty Notices as appropriate. Dog patrols can also be set up in problem areas, subject to resources, to help catch and deter offenders. It is important for all of these issues to be reported to the Street Scene Team as soon as possible to allow them to investigate. To contact them email: street.scene@wealden.gov.uk or call 01892 602735.

WINTER WARMERS: Ready to brave the cold. East Sussex Highways’ winter gritting season is now underway and with a prolonged cold spell it is a timely reminder to be prepared. During this period, they have Winter Duty Officers who are on call 24 hours a day. They are responsible for collecting information about the weather and determining if any routes require gritting. All pre-planned gritting routes can be found at: www.eastsussexhighways.com.

WEALDEN ALERTS: Packaging contamination. As more of us spend more time shopping online, it means there is more packaging material to dispose of when the purchases arrive.The cardboard can be recycled, but much of the internal packaging and filling cannot. ‘We are urging residents to check first before putting all the packaging and other items in their recycling,’ said Councillor Roy Galley, Cabinet member for Waste Management. ‘Polystyrene, bubble wrap and foil-lined plastic pouches should not be placed in the recycling bin. Other items that should go in your rubbish bin are food waste, nappies, textiles, black bags and hard plastics such as flower pots.’ Another contamination problem has been caused by residents putting food waste into their recycling instead of the rubbish bin. For further information about what can be recycled, look at your recycling calendar or bin sticker or visit: www.wealden.gov.uk/recycling. Click on the ‘What goes in each container’ link for a detailed list of what is, and is not allowed.

CROSS IN HAND: Cross in Hand Amenities Society. A Message of thanks from the Chairman, John Plant. I expect many of you are aware that I have been seriously ill in hospital since January 10 and I have been out of circulation. This is my personal appreciation to those of you who have passed on your sympathies to my wife Lin, and helped her out with day to day support. I was overwhelmed to hear that a dozen people turned up to help with work in the wood over the past two Saturdays. To hear that so many of you responded to my call for help and give up your time is most humbling. I am sending you this message from my hospital bed, and my doctors say that it will be some time before I am back home and many months before I will be up to hands on work. I am proud of fellow committee members Mike Baker, Janet Reader and Jo Eaton-Brown for ensuring the planned working sessions went ahead. But most of all I am proud of our volunteers, and have seen photographs of your work. Mike Janet and Jo hope that they will continue Saturday work over the next few weeks, weather permitting. You are true friends of Darch’s Wood. Bless you all. John.

Get well John. From all the readers of this column and the staff of the Sussex Express.

DARCH’S WOOD: The future of Darch’s Wood becoming a back garden to a housing estate is in the balance. A developer applying to build 42 dwellings next to the wood at Old Common on Little London Road has lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate. If the inspector abides by legal precedents and national and Wealden policies that protect the AONB and ancient woodlands from inappropriate development, then the threat to the woodland recedes. However, if inspector supports the application and the development is approved, we foresee the woodland’s eco systems suffering irreparable damage and its tranquillity being lost forever, as the woodland will effectively become a back garden to a housing estate. We do not disagree that new houses are needed, but they must be the right type of houses in the right locations.

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: Doctors. Skype and Factime Consultations. Like many I imagine, I was horrified to hear that some GPs plan to introduce Skype or Facetime consultations, you chat to the doctor online, he diagnoses what’s wrong and prescribes. As someone who suffered a serious illness a few years ago, I know how vital it is that your GP knows you, looks at you, makes a thorough assessment on the basis of so much more than you can say, and acts accordingly. After a series of visits, my former doctor skipped the obvious diagnoses and ordered a range of blood tests, my telephone rang the next day and within a week I had started life-saving treatment. On the surface, the condition that prompted my visit was a very straightforward one, a simple skin complaint but one that failed to respond to any topical treatment. What I had not thought to mention were the other (comparatively minor) concerns; a few lumps and bumps, overheating at night, a painful chest condition resulting from a long-standing cold. Thankfully he was clued up enough to order the right tests and my life was saved. I am now completely well. Had he not thought ‘outside the box,’ and known me as a regular patient, those tests might not have taken place. Mrs PP also had a similar experience many years ago in West Sussex, when she insisted on detailed tests, against the view of her then GP. In spite of overloaded casebooks, patient lists that go into four figures and a job where you are, literally, seldom off the case, I have found our excellent Heathfield GP service to be responsive, thoughtful and thorough. How they could be so via a screen diagnosis I do not know. But we also have to play our part; turn up for appointments, be polite to reception staff, not attempt to queue jump when there are quite clear reasons why our consultations are delayed. We are exceptionally lucky. Long may it be the case.

HEATHFIELD SURGERY: And Firs Surgery Cross in Hand. The two surgeries are very concerned at the number of ‘no shows’ of patients who have booked appointments and do not have the courtesy to contact the surgeries to cancel appointments. The no shows in November 2018 totalled 130. This was 21.75 hours of wasted consulting time. December 2018 totalled 115 no shows resulting in 19.25 hours of lost consulting time. In Heathfield we have two of the best doctors’ surgeries for miles around. It is so easy to cancel an appointment by using the same method as booking an appointment. So patients, do not be selfish and remember you might be depriving a patient who needs urgent treatment.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: News and reports from the schools in and around Mayfield and Five Ashes. Five Ashes Primary School December Update. It was an amazingly productive December. The children at Five Ashes were busy learning lines and songs, parents making Nativity costumes and The Friends of Five Ashes creating Christmas decorations with the children to raise money for the school. The Five Ashes Christmas Choir had three performances, two on Saturday, December 8, the first at Heathfield Christmas market and the other in the evening at the Five Ashes Village Carol Concert. This went down a treat with the community and the children were praised for their fantastic singing and learning all the words by heart. The residents of High Broom Care Home, Crowborough, were delighted too by the children’s carols on the December 11. The children were treated to homemade shortbread and juice afterwards as an enjoyable end to their outing, which now, has become a Five Ashes School Christmas Choir tradition. The children, adorned in their fantastic outfits, gave two splendid Nativity performances. The Five Ashes village hall was bursting with proud families and members of the community. The singing, dancing and acting from reception children right up to year 6 was outstanding and very much enjoyed by all.

FIVE ASHES PRIMARY SCHOOL: Five Ashes Primary Schoolchildren. Here is a speech written (and read) for New Parents morning by Seth in Year 2, as to why he thinks Five Ashes is an amazing school In his own words: Seth. Five Ashes is a great school. It’s supportive because the teachers help me learn and make good choices. We play with each other and we do fun work. Also this school is the best and you will love this school, it’s just plain fun. The work that the teachers give you is really challenging but you can learn from your mistakes and each time you try you will get better and better, then soon you will be amazing at it. I am amazing at reading, writing and maths, Mrs Riseborough gives me extra work such as greater depth stickers which are really complicated maths work, but when you try, then you will be really good. Also my work has improved as I have learnt how to do joined handwriting. Woodland days are pretty good too. We make exciting things with sticks such as stick people and dens with massive logs. We eat sausages and sometimes toast marshmallows and make them into schmores squashing them between biscuits. They are delicious. We also have visitors to our school like the NSPCC lady who taught us how to speak out, stay safe. A friendship workshop and Natalie and Mrs Rait who come from St Dunstan’s to do our collective worship once a week. We have breakfast club, cooking club, cross stitch club, tag rugby and Christmas Choir. We have a new reflection area tree house, a new kitchen for us to do cooking in and an amazing Early Years play area behind Willow Class. We’d love it if you’d come to our school because it’s really good.

SKIPPERS HILL: Skippers Hill Manor Prep School. Kindergarten and Reception Report on Year 7 pupils. The Year 7 pupils have been spending time with Kindergarten and Reception children to support them in their learning this term. The Reception children have been busy learning about dinosaurs, planets and asteroids. They have been practising their reading skills and learning how to understand the meaning of words. They have enjoyed learning to sing the alphabet and pronounce the sounds of letters. Kindergarten was joined by lots of new children this year and we have enjoyed getting to know them. We have spent time playing with the children at break time and lunchtime. The children have been busy making wonderful works of art. Bonfire night was a popular celebration and the children had fun making pictures using paint and marbles. The children also learnt about animals in winter and how to look after wildlife. They have made bird feeders, a hibernarium for hedgehogs and made pictures of different animals with different materials.

Skippers Hill School has been placed in the top 50 independent preparatory schools in England by The Sunday Times Newspaper. The list ranks schools according to pupils’ performance in reading, grammar and maths in the 2017 Standard Attainment Tests. Skippers Hill was the only school from Sussex listed in the top 50. Year 6 pupils from Skippers achieved above the expected levels of children nationally.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Mayfield Horticultural Society. Everyone is Welcome to the Society Events commencing February 8, 7.30pm for 8pm. My Life With Plants a talk by John Logan in Mayfield Memorial Hall. Entry free to members, visitors £2. A free glass of wine/soft drink and nibbles will be served on arrival instead of the usual tea and coffee. John is a wonderful storyteller, both humorous and extremely knowledgeable. This talk is expected to be hugely popular as John has led such an interesting life and is such a charming gentleman. Please come and join us for what promises to be a thoroughly entertaining evening. Certainly not one to be missed! July 20, 2019 Summer Show The lovely Show Secretary Diane Kirkness is retiring from this role after 10 years. Diane would like to wish the new team taking over lots of good luck and looks forward to having time to put in more show entries herself. The show schedule is being prepared for the printers as the classes have now been finalised. If you are wondering if there is anything you can be thinking about and preparing during the winter the answer is a resounding yes. For the keen photographers the classes will be City or Townscape, Nature’s Harvest, Wildlife in the Garden, Shadows and A Photograph of Something Beginning With G. For children under 11 years there will be two classes for A Decorated Pebble. Floral Art has a class Home Grown - flowers and foliage from the garden in a quirky container. A great class for new vegetable growers is Plate of Any Three Different Vegetables. Time to think about buying those seeds. The sweet pea classes have been simplified to One Vase of Sweet Peas, Nine Stems with Own Foliage; perfect for anyone to enter and with the possibility of winning the Perpetual Challenge Cup. A Jar of Marmalade 12oz or Over is in the schedule along with Any Stitched Item Including Patchwork or Quilting. The show really will have something for everyone so we do hope you will enter this year and experience the fun of this great village event. RosemaryBaylissmayfield horticulturalsociety@gmail.com

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: The committee of the Friends of Argos Hill Windmill send best wishes to all for a Happy New Year, and thanks for your continued support. They hope soon to announce dates when we the windmill will be open for visits during the year. Dates for the Diary: Quiz in the Memorial Hall on February 16 at 7pm for 7.30pm. The tickets will be £6 and you will be able to bring your own food and drink. Social Evening in the Scout Hall on April 5 at 8pm.

ST DUNSTAN’S: St Dunstan’s Church Organ Trust ,Young and Talented Recitals 2019. Every two years, the St Dunstan’s Church Organ Trust holds a series of recitals on their beautiful Walker Organ for everyone to enjoy. 2019 is no exception and a series of three recitals will be held at the beginning of the year. In the past we have listened to some wonderful professional and highly experienced organists from all around the country. This year we decided to extend offers to people at the other end of the spectrum, and who are just starting their careers. We have chosen four highly talented, young and where possible local, musicians. On January 26, Mitchell Farquharson will start the series. He is the Organ Scholar at Chichester Cathedral for the 2018-19 academic year. He will shortly read for a degree in music at King’s College, London. On March 2, Jack Gonzalez-Harding, will perform for us. Jack who is 15, studies at Bennet School, and the Royal Academy of Music (Junior Department.) He is also the sub organist of St Laurence Parish Church in Hawkhurst. The last recital will be held on March 30 and feature two performers. Alexander Trigg will start the recital. Alexander comes from Kent although sang in King’s College Choir. He is the co-founder and Director of Music of The Tudeley Singers and organist at St Lawrence Church, Seal Chart. Lucia Švecová comes from Slovakia. She won a scholarship to Mayfield School, where she passed her Grade 8 Organ exam with Distinction, and is now the Organ Scholar in Residence at Jesus College, Oxford. Due to her close association with St Dunstan’s Church and Mayfield School, Lucia is supported with a small bursary from the Friends of Music in Mayfield. The recitals will begin at 6 pm. Tickets will be available on the door and from Burnett’s in the High Street, For further details, ring: Mike Hand-Bowman, Secretary on 01892 663669 or 07710 319348.

MESSY CHURCH: Messy Church St Dunstan’s. The greatest Treasure Hunt Saturday February 9 from 10am to noon. Pirate fun, Walk the plank, Puppets, Water play and Dig for treasure. Sounds like great fun.

BLACKBOYS: Blackboys Church of England School Update. Charity. With this term’s Christian Value in mind the school is delighted to be able report that the School Council has chosen Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity to support. This extraordinary hospital has always depended on charitable support. Despite the greatest challenges children in their care can face, the hospital is a place where being sick does not always mean being sad. And it’s a place where you’d find – today and everyday – some of the bravest people you could ever meet. We are sure you will agree that the children within the hospital’s care fully encompass the meaning of the word ‘courage’. The school are looking forward to raising money through their weekly Thursday assembly collection and various cake sales that have and are being organised. The cake sale which was organised and run by Millie, Fliss, Saffron, Isla and Rebekah raised a fabulous £65. The cake sale held by Rebecca, Lowenna, Ellie and Kailah raised a brilliant £43. Great work by all who organised, baked, contributed and enjoyed.

UCKFIELD WAITROSE: Blackboys School PTA hs been lucky enough to secure a place within Waitrose Community Matters token scheme for January. They would really appreciate it if when you are shopping in Waitrose, Uckfield to add your green token to the Blackboys PTA box.

PTA: News and Update. The next PTA meeting will take place on Friday February 1 at 2.50pm in the Jubilee Barn. Amongst other things are the forthcoming quiz night, school spring tidy up and summer fair will be discussed. All parents/carers are welcome and encouraged to join. Thank you to the whole school community which helped in so many ways during the December PTA’s Christmas festivities. The Christmas Fair was an absolute success in so many ways, everyone all pulled together to make the event enjoyable and successful. The final figure raised at the fair is a triumphant £1609. A staggering amount, thank you. Our now traditional Wreath Making Evening, led by florist extraordinaire Mrs Beale was not only a thoroughly enjoyable few hours but also a profitable event, making £210. Adding the two events together means we have just over £1,800 to boost the PTA bank account which means we can continue to support the school and all our children in things which they could potentially go without if our funding wasn’t available. A huge and continued thank you to the school community and its supporters.

Fundraising by Shopping Online. Do you shop online from companies like Amazon, eBay, John Lewis and Tesco? easyfundraising turns your everyday online shopping into free donations for your favourite cause. Just start your online shopping first at easyfundraising, then shop as normal. Retailers will then make a small donation to say ‘thank you.’ To make it even easier to use, you can set up a donation reminder so that if a website you use is affiliated to easyfundraising, you’ll automatically be asked if you want to go through the site. There are 3,449 retailers to choose from. Register on: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/blackboyspta. So far the fund has raised £688.