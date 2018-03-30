ART EXHIBITION: Attic Art Club Exhibition is being held Friday to Sunday, May 18 to 20, at Ditchling Village Hall. Come along and view some lovely work that you could also buy. Items include: original artwork, glass designs, wood turning, jewellery, sculpture, prints and cards. The exhibition is open on Friday May 18 from noon to 8pm with refreshments served from 6pm to 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, the exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free but voluntary contributions to the RNLI charity are most welcome.

FILM SOCIETY: On Thursday April 5 the society is showing Manchester by Sea. Director: Kenneth Lonergen. US 2016 137 mins 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.