ART IN DITCHLING: Artists’ Open Houses and Studios. The annual art trail festival runs for four weekends including two Bank Holidays from May 5 to 28. Nineteen venues in and around the village are offering exhibitions of exceptional quality with the opportunity of meeting the artists and crafts people, watch demonstrations and buy work at affordable prices. A number of venues offer refreshments to add to the unique of this wonderful village event. Further details are online at www.artinditchling.co.uk and aoh.org.uk Brochures available throughout the village and venues.

DITCHLING SINGERS: Come and hear us sing. The singers’ next performance is on Sunday at Oldland Mill’s Open Day. Come and hear a selection of their favourite popular songs, it might tempt you to join this friendly choir. New members are warmly welcomed, no auditions and the first session is a free taster. The choir rehearses on alternate Sundays and the May dates are as follows: Sunday May 13, 4pm to 6pm, Keymer Church Hall and Sunday May 27, 4pm to 6pm also at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.