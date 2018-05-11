DITCHLING SINGERS: If you would like to join a local, friendly choir, then why not come along to one of our rehearsals. We rehearse on alternate Sundays and our next meeting is on Sunday at Keymer Church Hall between 4pm to 6pm. New members are warmly welcomed, no auditions and the first session is a free taster. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01274 846098.

FILM SOCIETY: On Thursday June 7, the society is screening The Square, a darkly amusing but also bracingly honest drama/comedy and Winner of the 2017 Palme D’Or. Director Ruben Ostlund. Sweden 2017, 142 mins. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

MAC’S FARM OPEN DAY: Sunday May 20 from 10.30am to 7pm. This is a family friendly day with lots going on around the farm. Chicken selfie competition, music, reptile house, Mac Shack, local stall holders, face painting and much more. For full details visit www.themacsfarm.co.uk. Parking available on site and well behaved dogs on leads are very welcome.

DITCHLING SUPPORT GROUP: Lucy’s UK Donkey Foundation is at Mac’s Farm Open Day on May 20. This UK registered charity (No 1174959) helps to support the rescue and care of donkeys in the Holy Land. Come and meet members of the DSG on their stand and find out more about Lucy Fensom’s work in the Holy Land. For more information about the charity please visit www.lucysdonkey foundation.org.uk. We look forward to seeing you.