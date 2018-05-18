DITCHLING WI: At the May meeting the WI gave a big thank you to Rosemary for her devotion to this WI and her unfailing provision of lovely flowers for their tables. Rosemary is moving to be nearer her family and will join the local WI there. We wish her well in her new home. The WI Resolution for this year was discussed which is Mental Health Matters as Much as Physical Health. This hopefully will be voted for nationally and encourage the Government to put more resources into this, a very important matter. Excerpts from future Speakers were listened to and gave the WI ideas of topics for meetings in 2019. The group voted on these. Jean Morley won the flower of the month. The next meeting is on Thursday 7 June in Ditchling Village Hall at 2.15pm. Joe Mendill on Mark Twain Live. Visitors are welcome.

ART AT DITCHLING: Artists’ Open Houses and Studios. The annual art trail festival continues this weekend. Nineteen venues in and around the village are offering exhibitions of exceptional quality with the opportunity of meeting the artists and crafts people, watch demonstrations and buy work at affordable prices. A number of venues offer refreshments to add to the unique feeling of this wonderful village event. Further details at www.artinditchling.co.uk and aoh. org.uk. Brochures available throughout the village and venues.

DITCHLING RESIDENT: Continues to collect wool to make blankets for local, retired greyhounds in rescue. If you have any spare balls of wool hiding in your cupboards, then please ring 07778 531657 to arrange for the wool to be collected. Thank you very much for helping these lovely and needy dogs.

EXHIBITION: Attic Art Club Exhibition is being held from today, Friday, to Sunday. Come along and view some lovely work that you could also buy. Items include original artwork, glass designs, wood turning, jewellery, sculpture, prints and cards. The exhibition is open today, Friday, from noon to 8pm with refreshments served from 6pm to 8pm; and on Saturday and Sunday the exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free but voluntary contributions to the RNLI charity are most welcome.

DITCHLING SINGERS: Is a friendly choir singing a variety of popular songs, many from West End shows. We always welcome new members. There are no auditions and if you might be interested in joining us, do come along for a free taster before our Summer break. We rehearse on alternate Sundays. Our June dates are: Sunday June 10, 4pm to 6pm at the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and Sunday June 24, 4pm to 6pm at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

FILM SOCIETY: Ditchling Film Society is showing The Square, a darkly amusing but also bracingly honest drama/comedy, on Thursday June 7. Director: Ruben Ostlund. Sweden. 2017, 142 mins. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.