DITCHLING FAIR: Come along and have a go at good, old fashioned quoits tomorrow, Saturday, on the village green and also find out more about the Ditchling Players. It’s Fair Day in the village and there’s a lot going on all day. The Players will be on the green from 2pm and look forward to answering any questions you may have about your local amateur dramatic society. It’s not just about acting. You could help out with front of house, set design or build. The Players are a friendly group with a busy social programme as well for its members. See you on Saturday. For more information about the Fair visit www.ditchlingfair.co.uk

LONDON TO BRIGHTON: Bike Ride is on Sunday and as usual is coming through Ditchling village. This annual ride is a stamina testing, muscle burning 54 mile challenge which helps raise important funds for the British Heart Foundation. For full details about road closures on the day visit bhf.org.uk/12communities.

DITCHLING SINGERS: July brings the last two rehearsals before the Singers break for the summer. The first one is on Sunday July 8, 4pm to 6pm at the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and then on Sunday July 22, 4pm to 6pm at Keymer Church Hall. The Singers meet again in September and please look out for dates and venues in this column. If you are interested in joining the Singers and enjoy singing popular songs, a warm welcome awaits. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.