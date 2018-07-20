DITCHLING SINGERS: Are holding their last rehearsal before the summer break this coming Sunday. If you are interested in joining the Singers, then please come along to Keymer Church Hall. They meet from 4pm to 6pm. The Singers are a friendly group and there is no audition. Singing popular songs, a warm welcome awaits. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

DITCHLING PLAYERS: On Tuesday August 7 all budding Thespians are invited to attend the next Players’ audition. In November, the Players are putting on And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie at Ditchling Village Hall. The story revolves around a group of people lured into coming to a remote island under different pretexts. It’s best not to say too much about the plot here, but this play is one of Agatha Christie’s bestselling stories with a 100 million copies sold. So if you are interested in auditioning for the play please come along to Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm. The play runs from November 21 to 24. With a cast of seven men and three women this is sure to be a popular play for both cast and audiences alike. If you are interested in being involved in this production but can’t make the audition or want more information please contact the producer, Susie Beer on susiebeer13@gmail.com

DITCHLING WI: At their July meeting members head a synopsis of the WI AGM held at Cardiff by their local delegate. She recounted the day’s events including a brief description of the speaker’s talks and the WI resolutions going forward. There was a unanimous vote in favour of this year’s resolution: Mental Health Matters. The guest speaker in July in Ditchling was Peter Thompson who gave a very interesting and entertaining talk, You the Jury. He used amusing anecdotal evidence from his life as a Barrister to illustrate how the law and judicial system has changed over time. The next meeting is a Garden Party and the WI meets again on September 6 at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Anna Astin on Jolly Hockey Sticks. Visitors are always welcome.