DITCHLING DOWNS WI: Celebrated it’s tenth birthday on Tuesday August 7 with a splendid party at the Ditchling Barn on the Green. The party began with some traditional rain, but this did nothing to dampen the high spirits of the forty two members who attended. The WI were treated to some wonderful, musical entertainment by Michael Hinton at the keyboard and some delightful singing by Julia Roberts. The President, Gill, organised a beautiful celebration cake. It was a most enjoyable evening and a perfect way to celebrate ten years as a WI. Next meeting on Tuesday September 4 at Ditchling Village Hall at 7.30pm when a representative from St John Ambulance will be giving a talk. Guests and new members will be very welcome.

ART FAIR: Attic Art Club Original Art Fair. Come along and view, and also the opportunity to buy, original works of art, sculpture, glass, jewellery, wood turning, framed and unframed prints and cards. Commissions may be undertaken by several of the Sussex based artists. Admission is free but voluntary contributions to the charity RNLI are welcome. Today, Friday, 4pm to 8pm (refreshments served from 6pm to 8pm); tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am to 5pm at Ditchling Village Hall. The exhibition is part of the Brighton and Hove Art Trail and Open Houses.