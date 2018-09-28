COFFEE MORNING: Result of Saturday 1 September Coffee Morning. This event in Ditchling in aid of Magnus, a little boy with life-threatening neuroblastoma, raised £1,800 to help his family pay for the non-NHS treatment he will need when his current treatment programme ends. Magnus’ great aunt, Sylvia Bain, expresses her thanks to all those who supported the event in any way or who donated direct to Magnus’ fund. Anyone still wishing to donate can do so at Bank of Scotland Magnus’ Fund 80-22-60, a/c 1745863.

DITCHLING DOWNS WI: For the September meeting, Belle Amatt, a registered Nutrition Consultant, gave a talk to the WI. She has a particular interest in superfoods and the connection between good nutrition, health and longevity. The WI had an entertaining evening sampling various things like tea and turmeric. The next meeting is the AGM on Tuesday when members will be treated to a Fashion Show by Elegance which will be held in Ditchling Village Hall at 7.30pm. Guests are very welcome to come along.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: There were a record number of visitors to the Autumn Show held on Sunday September 9. Here are the results of the show. Joyce Laing won the Davy Challenge Cup for Floral Art for the tenth year running. George Blackstone Trophy for the best trug of vegetables, John Oughton. Wheelwright Challenge Cup for the best basket of fruits, Dick Morley. President’s Challenge Cup for the highest points in sections A and B, Dick Morley. Ralli Challenge Cup in Cookery and Handicrafts, Susanna Parker. Davy Challenge Cup in Floral Art, Joyce Laing. The Children’s Trophy, Gus van Stiphout. Margaret Buckwell Trophy, Audrey van Stiphout. The Henry Waller Memorial Trophy, for best kept allotment, Bill Ormerod. The Buckwell Trophy, for the most improved allotment, Susie Phillips.

DITCHLING WI: Anna Astin gave a talk on Jolly Hockey Sticks. It was a lovely illustration of authors who wrote books on life in girls boarding schools. The summer party was also a great success. The next meeting is on Thursday at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Jackie Marsh Hobbs on Preston Manor. Visitors welcome.

FESTIVAL OF HARVEST: All Things Bright and Beautiful tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at St Martin’s Church, Westmeston from 11am to 5pm. Refreshments in the village hall and local parking available. In aid of The Beacon Parish and St Peter and St James Hospice. Vintage car rides.

FILM SOCIETY: Is showing Call Me By Your Name on Thursday. Director, Luca Guadagnino. English 2107, 132 mins 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm with doors opening at 7.30pm. Guests and temporary members are welcome for £5 payable at the door.

THANK YOU: Sarah Bridge says thank you to everyone for all their kind messages following her recent accident. Progress is in the right direction, but typing still difficult.