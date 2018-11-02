DITCHLING SINGERS: As the days are getting shorter what better way to lift your spirits than to sing popular sings with this friendly choir. No auditions and the first session is free. The choir rehearses on alternate Sundays. The November dates are as follows: Sunday, 4pm to 6pm in the Old Meeting House in Ditchling and Sunday November 18, 4pm to 6pm at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

DITCHLING PLAYERS: Tickets are now available for the Players autumn production. The Players are putting on And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie from Wednesday to Saturday, November 21 to 24. Tickets can be purchased either in person at the Larder, South Street, Ditching or, for the first time, Online by going to the website www.ditchlingplayers.org.uk. This is also the first time the Players have put on this particular Agatha Christie and this is the story that made Agatha Christie the best-selling novelist of all time. The story revolves around ten strangers who have been invited to Soldier Island, an isolated rock near the Devon coast. As the body count rises so does the appalling realisation that there may be a murderer among their number. Will any of them get off the island alive? For this production the Players are pleased to welcome not only a new director Susie D’Arcy, but also several new faces amongst the cast. So come along for a production that will have you on the edge of your seats.