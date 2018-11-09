DITCHLING PLAYERS: Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Player’s next production. Tickets are now on sale at the Larder, South Street, Ditchling or, for the first time, online by going to the website www.ditchlingplayers.org.uk. The Players are putting on And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie at Ditchling Village Hall from Wednesday to Saturday, November 21 to 24. Rehearsals are going well and everyone is working hard to put on another excellent Player production. And Then There Were None is the story that made Agatha Christie the best-selling novelist of all time. The story revolves around ten strangers who have been invited to Soldier Island, an isolated rock near the Devon coast. As the body count rises so does the appalling realisation that there may be a murderer among their number. Will any of them get off the island alive? For this production the Players are pleased to welcome not only a new director Susie D’Arcy, but also several new faces amongst the cast. So come along for a production that will have you on the edge of your seats.

SUPPORT GROUP: Of Lucy’s UK Donkey Foundation (Reg Charity 1174959) is getting together later this month to plan fundraising for 2019. The Foundation supports the work of Lucy’s Sanctuary in the Holy Land. For any further information about the Support Group please ring 01273 846323, Monday to Friday between 9am to 4pm. At Lucy’s sanctuary in the Holy Land, Lucy and her team rescue abandoned, injured and maltreated donkeys as well as providing basic first aid, veterinary support and medical treatment for hard working donkeys, horses and mules in Israel and the Palestinian West Bank. For further information please also visit www.lucysdonkeyfoundation.org.uk.