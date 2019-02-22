FILM SOCIETY: On Thursday March 7 the society is showing Ice Mother and here we meet Hana, a happy, selfless 67 year old mother and grandmother who experiences a series of life changing events which changes her relationship with her sons. Director: Bodan Slama. Czech. 2017. 106 mins. No UK Certification. And on April 4 the society is showing Blackkklansman. Set in the early 70s, this is an incredible, true story about an American hero who set out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Director: Spike Lee. English. 2018. 128 mins, 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass beforehand. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

DITCHLING SINGERS: This friendly choir rehearses popular songs on alternate Sunday afternoons. The March dates are Sunday March 3 and Sunday March 17, from 4pm to 6pm at the Old Meeting House, (the Twitten) in Ditchling. The first session is free, no auditions, just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.