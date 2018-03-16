East Hoathly

EASTER HOATHLY SPRING FETE: Please come along to the Spring Fete in aid of the village primary school and nursery, which will be taking place in the village hall from noon to 3pm tomorrow, Saturday.

As well as hot food and Irish themed bar there will be a raffle, silent auction, Easter bonnet parade (judged by the Easter Bunny), Easter barrow draw, tombola, gift and cake stall and a crafts table.

For further entertainment there will be an Easter bonnet parade. Everyone welcome.

NEIGHBOURHOOD ALERT SCHEME: This is a relatively new scheme that is replacing the Neighbourhood Watch system.

The scheme is run by Sussex Police and members join online and receive email alerts about crime, major incidents, safety and much more.

Jonathan Walker is the local coordinator and if you wish to sign up then visit https://member-admin.neighbour hoodalert.co.uk/20/admin-area E