SPRING SHOW: East Hoathly and Halland Village Show Society Spring Show tomorrow, Saturday, at East Hoathly Village Hall.

Come and enter your spring flowers, flower arrangements, cookery, handicrafts and photographs at this friendly village gathering. Great fun for all amateur gardeners, cooks, crafts people and photographers, and lots of classes for children too. 8.30am village hall open for setting up exhibits, 10.30am village hall closes for judging. Open for public viewing 1.30pm; 3.30pm (approx) awards, raffle and auction of produce. Admission 50p. Please visit www.villageshowsociety.co.uk to see the schedule. Annual membership of East Hoathly and Halland Village Show Society £3 adult.