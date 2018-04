RACE NIGHT: A fun Race Night with a hoe cooked supper will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm in the village hall. Tickets are £15 (please bring your own drinks).

Funds raised will go to Herons Ghyll Driving Group RDA, Registered Charity 1073569 Carriage Driving for People with a Disability. Tickets can be purchased from Pat Duke, cheques made payable to HGDG RDA.