TENNIS CLUB OPEN DAY: From 10.30am until 2.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a coach led family and children session. All welcome. All standards of play, young and old. Come along to try out new racquets, all new memberships taken out on the day will obtain a 10 percent discount at Intersport of Lewes. Racquets available to play, soft sole shoes only allowed on court. For more information, please call Jo Chopping on 01825 840544.

QUIZ NIGHT: The next King’s Head quiz night will take place on Thursday May 17 from 7pm. Funds raised will be in aid of the cricket club.

FUN RUN: On Sunday May 27 from 10am, from the sports pavilion will be a fun run in aid of the East Hoathly C of E School and nursery. There will be 5km and 1km events, medals for all finishers and an official race photographer. There will still also be refreshments, game stalls and a bouncy castle. Entry fee £3 per child and £7 per adult. For more information pleas visit the website at easthoathly.peoneer federation.co.uk/ptfa