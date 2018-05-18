FUN RUN: On Sunday May 27 from 10am, from the sports pavilion will be a fun run in aid of the East Hoathly C of E School and nursery. There will be 5km and 1km events, medals for all finishers and an official race photographer. There will still also be refreshments, game stalls and a bouncy castle. Entry fee £3 per child and £7 per adult. For more information pleas visit the website at easthoathly.peoneer federation.co.uk/ptfa

JUMBLE SALE: Advance notice of a jumble sale that will take place on Saturday July 2 in the village hall. Offers of goods are being requested, clothes (including a good as new rail), bric-a-brac, toys and more, (no electrical items, books or DVDs). Please call Vivienne on 01825 840251 if you have anything to donate. The proceeds will go to East Hoathly Village of Sanctuary supporting refugee children in Syria.