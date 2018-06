JUMBLE SALE: A jumble sale will take place tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall. Offers of goods are being requested, clothes (including a good as new rail), bric-a-brac, toys and more, (no electrical items, books or DVDs). Please call Vivienne on 01825 840251 if you have anything you’d like to donate.

The proceeds of the sale will go to East Hoathly Village of Sanctuary supporting refugee children in Syria.