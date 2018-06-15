East Hoathly

MIDSUMMER MAGIC: This annual shin-dig in in aid of the Carnival Society takes place again on Saturday June 23 on the village playing fields from 2pm until midnight. There will be live music, local beer and cider and food served all day. There will also be a free kid’s field, all topped off by a fireworks display. Tickets are £10 for adults available from the society website, the Village Stores, the King’s Head or on the door

SCAVENGER HUNT: Your mission, should you choose to accept it. Meet at the cricket pavilion on the playing fields at 9.30am on Sunday July 8; receive your list of items and challenges that need to be gathered within five hours, by car, around Sussex; return to the pavilion at your allotted time or incur penalties. All welcome, there will be a cash bar and barbecue from 3pm, the winning team to receive a great prize. Entry £10 per car/team, please visit ehhcs@hotmail.co.uk