East Hoathly

UNWANTED GARDEN FURNITURE: Should you have any unwanted garden furniture please consider donating it to the garden plots (allotments), particularly the Community plot which supports people with special needs.

MIDSUMMER MAGIC: This annual shin-dig in in aid of the Carnival Society takes place tomorrow, Saturday, on the village playing fields from 2pm until midnight. There will be live music, local beer and cider and food served all day. There will also be a free kid’s field, all topped off by a fireworks display. Tickets are £10 for adults available from the society website, the Village Stores, the King’s Head or on the door.

SCAVENGER HUNT: Your mission, should you choose to accept it. Meet at the cricket pavilion on the playing fields at 9.30am on Sunday July 8; receive your list of items and challenges that need to be gathered within five hours, by car, around Sussex; return to the pavilion at your allotted time or incur penalties. All welcome, there will be a cash bar and barbecue from 3pm, the winning team to receive a great prize. Entry £10 per car/team, please visit ehhcs@hotmail.co.uk

OPEN GARDENS: The Village Show Society is having an Open Gardens Day on July 15 and the Community Plot will be open to visitors from 10.30am. The society is hoping for plenty of visitors who will no doubt also be interested in the garden plots and maybe in becoming plotters themselves. At 2pm Sue Payne at Martinlands will be giving a demonstration and talk about her collection of Hemerocallis and from 3pm cream teas will be served at The Gate House. Admission to all three events is free with a charge for refreshments only. Hope to see you then.