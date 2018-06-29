CHURCH FETE: Please come along for a traditional Church Fete on Saturday July 7 from noon to 3pm, held at the rectory garden. There will be the sounds of East Sussex Concert Band, East Hoathly Morris Dancers, Ubends, barbecue, drinks, tea and cakes and all the fun of our traditional fete.

BUTTERFLY WALKS: These will be taking place in Vert Wood and Rowland Wood on Wednesday July 3 and Sunday July 15 between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Learn more about the butterflies found in these woodlands, learn how to identify them and how to record your sightings via the iRecord Butterflies phone app. Places are limited so booking is essential so please e-mail Michael Bencowe at onderfulwoodlands2018@gmail.com

UNWANTED GARDEN FURNITURE: Should you have any unwanted garden furniture please consider donating it to the garden plots (allotments), particularly the Community plot which supports people with special needs.

SCAVENGER HUNT: Your mission, should you choose to accept it. Meet at the cricket pavilion on the playing fields at 9.30am on Sunday July 8; receive your list of items and challenges that need to be gathered within five hours, by car, around Sussex; return to the pavilion at your allotted time or incur penalties. All welcome, there will be a cash bar and barbecue from 3pm, the winning team to receive a great prize. Entry £10 per car/team, please visit ehhcs@hotmail.co.uk

OPEN GARDENS: The Village Show Society is having an Open Gardens Day on July 15 and the Community Plot will be open to visitors from 10.30am. The society is hoping for plenty of visitors who will no doubt also be interested in the garden plots and maybe in becoming plotters themselves. At 2pm Sue Payne at Martinlands will be giving a demonstration and talk about her collection of Hemerocallis and from 3pm cream teas will be served at The Gate House. Admission to all three events is free with a charge for refreshments only. Hope to see you then.