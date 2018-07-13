East Hoathly

OPEN GARDEN: An Open Garden Event staged by the Village Show Society will take place on Sunday. The event starts with an invitation to visit the Garden Plots from 10.30am and see the amazing progress that the plotters have made. Refreshments will be available here. You are then invited to gather at 117 South Street at 2pm. Sue Payne will provide a tour of her garden and tell us about her collection of Hemerocallis (day lilies). Plants will be available for sale. Then its down to The Gate House where the garden will be open and cream teas available from 3pm. The Rose and Sweet Pea Show will be staged in the conservatory at The Gate House and entrants are reminded to get their entries in by July 11 and stage exhibits between midday and 2pm. No charges for admission, just refreshments.

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: This month’s walk will be an old favourite, starting from The Gun at Gun Hill, meeting at 2pm. Everyone welcome, including dogs and children. For more information, including car sharing, please call Jenny or Chris on 01825 872830.