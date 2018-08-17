East Hoathly

AUTUMN SHOW: Please come along and enter your autumn flowers and arrangements, vegetables and fruits, handicrafts, cookery and photographs at this friendly village event held in the village hall on Saturday September 1.

Great fun for all amateur gardeners, cooks crafts people and photographers in the village. Lots of classes for children too.

The hall opens at 8.30am for the setting up of exhibits and then closes at 10.30am for judging. The hall reopens at 1.30pm for pubic viewing, admission 50p. From approximately 3.30pm there will be a raffle and an auction of show produce. please find the show schedule at www.villageshowsociety.co.uk, or alternatively please call Frances Mills on 01825 840653.