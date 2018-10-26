TALK: A Painter of Rural Sussex. There will be an illustrated talk by Andrew Forrest (Chair of Society of Eastbourne Artists) on the subject of Harold Swanwick (1866-1929) in the church at 7.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. Harold was a painter of rural Sussex and much more, and is exhibited in Eastbourne’s Towner Gallery. Tickets are £10 (including refreshments) and can be obtained fro Sue Burrough at 22 The Mews, tel. 841094 or e-mail sburrough@btinternet.com. Proceeds will go to the East Hoathly Church Fabric Fund.

EAST HOATHLY SOCIAL CLUB: For one night only tomorrow, Saturday, at the Pavilion, the Social Club invite you to along to a mystery dance performance, along with guest appearances from old faces behind the bar. Entrance is £5 and proceeds will be donated to Dementia UK.

QUIZ AND AGM: The Village Show Society will be hosting a light-hearted general knowledge quiz on Friday November 2, at 7pm in the village hall, followed by the AGM. There will be a cheese and wine buffet supper, all for £7 per head. If you would like to come along please call Jane or Rosemary on 840575 or 840708.

CHRISTMAS CELLARS: From Thursday November 1, the Village Shop will be opening the doors of the Christmas Shop. The Georgian bricked and arched clear of the shop will provide a fabulous venue to visit and discover a veritable treasure trove of Christmas gifts. Please come along and escape the queues and accomplish your festive shopping in style. Opening hours are 8am to 6mpm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm Saturdays. Late night shopping will also be on offer on Thursdays, November 15 and 29.