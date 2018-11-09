East Hoathly

PRESERVATION SOCIETY: Annual Social Evening. The Preservation Society will be hosting their annual social evening on Friday November 30, in the village hall at 7.30pm. You are invited to come along and enjoy the fun. There will be party food and a donations bar. A film will be shown, a competition held (bring along your own wedding photo along so that we can guess who you are), as well as an Indian military chest from the days of the Raj. Last but not least, a light hearted quiz. Admission is free to members, visitors welcome at £4. Please call Toni Whewell on 872460 for further information.

CHRISTMAS CELLARS: The Village Shop is now opening the doors of the Christmas Shop. The Georgian bricked and arched clear of the shop will provide a fabulous venue to visit and discover a veritable treasure trove of Christmas gifts. Please come along and escape the queues and accomplish your festive shopping in style. Opening hours are 8am to 6mpm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm Saturdays. Late night shopping will also be on offer on Thursdays November 15 and 29.