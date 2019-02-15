SHOP TO HELP THE COMMUNITY: East Hoathly and Halland Community Garden is to be a beneficiary of Tesco’s Bags of Help in January and February. So please, if only just for January and February if you do not usually shop there, please shop at Tesco in Heathfield or Uckfield. Collect the blue tokens at the check-out and put them in our collection slot. Funds raised will be used to plant a new soft fruit area for the community.

RIASE THE ROOF AGAIN: Last February the roof of East Hoathly parish church was raised by the beautiful choral singing of three choirs. On Saturday February 23 at 7pm for 7.30pm the Heathfield Choral Society will be raising the roof again. There will be a varied repertoire of classics, spirituals and popular pieces under the baton of Brian Newman. Tickets are £10 and are available from Sue Burrough, 22 The Mews (01825 841094, sburrough@btinternet.com). Cheques made payable to East Hoathly Church PCC.

COMMUNITY LAND TRUST: On Tuesday February 26 there will be a drop-in in the village hall for those interested in learning more about the aims of the CLT. The CLT’s objectives are to are to provide a small number of new houses in the parish that are genuinely affordable, design appropriate and ecologically sound and will be held in perpetuity for the generations to come. The event will take place on Tuesday February 26 between 3pm and 8pm and will include displays, information on how you can become involved, architectural information, a children’s design area and refreshments. There will also be an opportunity to have your say on the initiative. For more information please visit www.easthoathlywith hallandcommunityland trust.com or our Facebook page EHHCLT.