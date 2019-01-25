ENTERTAINMENT: I missed the red moon and slept through. I also nearly missed a day, going to the cinema on a Monday threw me although the film did not Bohemian Rhapsody. I had been looking out for it and was delighted to find it showing again and was not disappointed. I came out of the cinema feeling very happy, unlike The Favourite a brilliant film but left me bewildered. Carrying on with my entertainment, with friends I went to see Rotherfield’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty on Friday, an excellent production as always and so glad to see a full auditorium.

CONCERTS: We are a small village but a few people work hard to produce events to be proud of and appreciated by many. Sue Paine has produced an amazing programme of concerts right until the end of June. Look out for the notices. You have already been alerted to the concert on Sunday February 3 by Calliope Off the Beaten Track at 5.30pm in St Laurence Church.

LADIES GROUP: We are also looking forward to the year’s programme being organised for the Ladies Group, In February we hope to make a visit to the cinema, the film to be seen is yet to be announced. Watch this space.

GARDENS: With the mild weather before Christmas so many plants are confused. I heard on the Radio4 programme that many more plants are flowering earlier than before. I myself have noticed primroses, violets, snowdrops and even a struggling rose bud; the presenter was talking about daisies and dandelions as well. With the very recent cold weather I wonder if this will put a hold on the early spurt?