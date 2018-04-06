EASTER: The weather is bad, but this did not stop the wonderful celebration of Easter at the weekend in St Laurence Church. At the Saturday evening service we saw for the first time the Easter Exhibition organised by Sue Barnes and friends. As Sue said last week, the paintings are all of such interest and outstanding quality, they are beautiful.

Then to see the church in full glory on Sunday morning decorated with flowers with the paintings and the church full to the brim with young people and children left us all feeling with a well being factor.

The children were then treated to an egg hunt in the church yard, one little girl missed out joining in too late but kindly was invited to share another child’s finds.

TERRIBLE WEATHER: What terrible weather we are having to face. I’m at a loss at what to do with my allotment.

At the moment I am just keeping it clean and tidy as best I can, and the garden too, but I feel I am fighting a losing battle.

Tell me someone please it will all turn out all right in the end.

EXHIBITION: Visitors to St Laurence have all the weekends until the beginning of May to come and see the exhibition on Saturday and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.