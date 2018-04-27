FRINGE EVENT: May is nearly upon us and we have an event in the Brighton Festival Fringe. Adoration, Love, Loss and Celebration is the title of a concert given by soprano Lucinda Houghton, mezzo soprano Sara Gourlay and pianist Howard Beach on Sunday May 6 at 5.30pm at St Laurence Church. These musicians have worked with some of the best conductors (Simon Rattle for instance) and choirs (choir of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment) and I am sure the music will be superb. A donation will be given to the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity.

ARTWORK: If you are thinking of coming to the concert, don’t forget to have a look at the artwork that is displayed in the church as part of the Saints and Angels exhibition, this will be your last chance as the show will come down the following day.

FLOWERS: We are beginning to look ahead to our Falmer Flower Festival and I have been wrapped up in growing plants to sell. I have sweet peas, hollihocks, lentern roses, livingstone daisies, morning glory and more, plus some edible things as well. I do hope they all grow well and make a good show on the stall.

POND: I think the pond has recovered its health, certainly the fish seem to be healthy and having a good time, and the water seems clearer. The fact that people have kept away and consequently the amount of stale bread that is strewn around has diminished considerably is probably a good thing.