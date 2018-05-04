PARTY: On Sunday I was invited to a party in celebration of the birth of Ali, born to Salmeh and Mansour who live in Falmer village. It was a lovely experience, only women were invited, and to see these beautiful ladies after taking off their hijab and jilbab, showing off their western party clothes which were hidden, was a delight. The food we were served was delicious and the boxes of sweet meats that were handed round was secreted into my bag to take home to share with my husband. I was made so welcome and felt privileged to share a different culture.

SUNDAY TEA: Sunday in the village hall from 2.30pm will be the first Sunday tea of the summer. We are all busy making cakes to sell and just hope that this first Sunday of teas will see some of our regular customers return.

SAINTS AND ANGELS: May 6 will also be the last occasion for people to view this creative exhibition of art displayed in the church.

CONCERT: May 6, again in St Laurence church there will be a concert at 5.30pm, with Lucinda Houghton soprano, Sara Gourlay mezzo soprano and Howard Beach on piano. The concert is entitled Adoration, love, Loss and Celebration, from the English and American repertoire. This concert deserves a large audience so do please come and enjoy.

LAST SUNDAY EVENING: The choir of St Luke’s church from Brighton came to sing Evensong. It was truly uplifting and brought back memories of my childhood when I would attend evensong with my father in Rochester.

PRIMROSES: So many lovely things to talk about. I wonder if anyone else has noticed the number of primrose plants which have self seeded themselves on the south bank of the A27 by-pass. I remember when the by-pass was being constructed, Percy Bolton, who has long since passed away, planted the primroses on the south bank in direct line of where he and his wife lived. They have multiplied and thrived and are even coming up in the lawn of the flats which back onto the A27. What a legacy to leave for everyone to enjoy.