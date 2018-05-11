FESTIVAL: The first of our Brighton Fringe Festival concerts was a real treat. Singers Lucinda Houghton and Sara Gourlay were brilliant with Howard Beach accompanying them superbly. The music ranged from Vaughan Williams to Gershwin and many more, all were beautifully sung. As we have a concert every week through May, the next will be on May 12 and features the Belladonna Trio with Sue Mileham, soprano, Jane Plessner, clarinet and Nicola Grunberg, piano. The programme will include Mozart, Bliss, Greaves and McFarren. All concerts are free with a retiring collection.

GARDENING: Is it possible to become obsessed by gardening? I am nurturing seedlings and cuttings to be sold at the Falmer Flower Festival on the first weekend in June and I find that the first thing I think about when I wake is ‘I wonder if my runner beans have got any bigger?’ or ‘I think I should pot on my hollihocks’. I spend my days checking to see if there are any slugs around, putting the plants in the shade, taking the plants out of the shade, putting them in the cold frame, taking them out of the cold frame, watering etc. All this work is paying dividends as the plants seem to be thriving. I hope all our readers will come along and join us at the at the Flower Festival, take a look at the arrangements in the church and enjoy the stalls and refreshments at the hall.

SUNDAYS: Sunday teas are up and running on Sundays at the village hall, so if you are in the neighbourhood do drop in and enjoy some tea and home-made cake.