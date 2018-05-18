FLOWERS: There are flowers everywhere but just over two weeks ago I was mortified to see them cutting the surrounds of the slip roads where every year there is always a wonderful display of ox-eye-daisies. By just cutting before they were about to flower I do not think we shall see them this year. My thoughts were confirmed by a speaker on Radio 4 this morning, talking about our road verges. He was advocating councils to leave them wild, saying it doesn’t matter if it looks untidy, wild plants will flourish but most importantly the green growth helps to absorb the carbon dioxide emitted by cars on the road. Will this be heeded? I am not optimistic.

VISITING: For the last two weeks I have been visiting someone, who is very close to me, who has been a patient in the Royal Sussex Hospital. How the staff manage I do not know, all of them treat the patients with such respect and care and I would like to thank them all. We never seem to hear the good that is going on, I would love to have a banner to wave for them.

SATURDAY CONCERT: The following concert sounds great just come and find out. At St Laurence Church Falmer tomorrow, Saturday, at 5.30pm, admission free but donations are gratefully accepted. Ashworth and Rattenbury Guitar Dio. The programme will consist of Mozart, Vienna Sonatina, No 1. Philip Glass, Opening. Granados, Two Spanish Dances, Barry Mills, where the sea meets the shore and falling leaves, Astor Piazzolla, Los Suenos and Verano Porteno. It sounds wonderful.

TEAS: Do not forget teas are being served on Sunday afternoons from 2.30pm in the village hall, and the Annual Falmer Flower Festival takes place on June 2 and 3.