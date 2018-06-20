MUSIC: We have the last of the current season of concerts at St. Laurence tomorrow (Saturday) at the usual time of 5.30pm. The Old Spice Boys will be treating us to some splendid Barbershop music and the concert sounds great fun. Entry is free with a retiring collection, and wine and soft drinks available.

TEAS: Continue in the hall on Sunday afternoons 2.30pm to 4.30pm, with delicious home-made cakes on offer. We also have some plants and clothes for sale too.

WILDLIFE: There are some very cute goslings and baby moorhens on the pond at the moment, but sadly no ducklings this year. I think most of our ducks are crosses between mallards and farm ducks and probably can’t produce young.

HOG ROAST: We are very lucky to have such an excellent pub in Falmer. The Swan laid on a hog roast last Sunday where I am sure a good time was had by all, the smell drifting across the field was very tempting. The everyday food is great, I am looking forward to tucking into scampi and chips this week.