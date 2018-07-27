KEEPING COOL: I am still finding it very difficult to keep cool during the day, but walking a friend’s dog through the woods in the evening is very therapeutic and calming. We are very lucky to have woods still to walk in. The water level in the pond is rapidly dropping, and still no forecast of rain. I remember in 1976 when we were all urged to save water, my daughter, then a very young and conscientious teenager who was and still is a very early riser was preparing her own breakfast, boiling an egg and was going to use the water the egg was cooked in to make her tea. I had to tell her, no, the situation was not that bad.

SUNDAY TEAS: Are still being served around the pond, and are very popular, and it won’t be too long before the Art Wave exhibition is in place at the end of August. Time goes by very quickly.