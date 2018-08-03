TRAFFIC JAMS: Last time I wrote the Falmer column for the Sussex Express, I was moaning about traffic jams on the M25 but we are not immune here on the A27. Coming back from church on Sunday I was walking across the bridge that joins North and South Falmer and the traffic was absolutely stationary with queues stretching back towards Brighton as far as I could see. The weather was good so I suppose everyone was off to the seaside or on a day trip somewhere nice. I hope some of them got to their destinations.

ARTWAVE: Is nearly upon us. We have a fabulous line up of artists showing their work here in Falmer. The show will feature ceramics, paintings, prints, jewellery, sculpture and a first for us, copper sculpture. We will be open at weekends (including Bank Holiday Monday) during Artwave from 11am to 5pm, do come and have a look.

THE GARDEN: After the rain the garden is beginning to look green again and the grass, which looked completely dead, is growing back nicely. We have been harvesting some of our home grown veg and had some delicious sweet corn last night, home grown beans tonight.