FRUIT FEAST: Autumn is on the way. Our garden has been full of small birds feasting on the insects and the insects are feasting on the apples and pears that are still on the trees. We have blackcaps, blue tits, great tits, chiff chaffs, blackbirds and thrushes today. Fortunately our cat is too old and lazy to try to hunt birds, she just sits in the window and chatters at them.

MUSIC: I am disappointed to be missing this week’s concert tomorrow, Saturday. I always enjoy the Pastores Ensemble, I became a fan of ancient music watching the TV series about Henry VIII and his six wives many years ago. The Pastores often play music composed by them selves too.

Vicars

CHURCH NEWS: St Laurence Church, as you may know, is without a regular vicar at the moment, which means we are having a very interesting time with a new priest taking our services almost every week. We are continuing as usual with our weekly Sunday 10am Eucharist and all are welcome.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: We have a wonderful line up of craftspeople taking part in our Fair this year, on November 17 and 18. We have ceramics, knitwear, prints and cards, jewellery, woodturned bowls and plates, tapestry and more. Do come along and get all your Christmas gifts. We will also have home-made soup available for your lunch.