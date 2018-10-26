LADIES GROUP: We were so lucky with the weather last week when we visited Sheffield Park to enjoy the autumn colours. However many times we visit we are always delighted with the splendour of the trees, the lakes and the welcome. It was a lovely afternoon.

THE CONCERT: On Saturday at St Laurence’s was also a great delight to those that came to hear the Pastores Ensemble, as one member of the audience described ‘it took me to another place’. The next concert in the church will be on Saturday November 3 with yet another exciting programme entitled From Russia with Love, with Zhanna Kemp, piano; Valeria Guidotti and Daria Robertson, sopranos; Polina Louina flute; entertaining us with works by Rachmaninov, Rubinstein, Shostakovich, Petrov and Russian folksong. The performance starts at 5.30pm and I must make sure to get there early to get my seat.

TALK: We are only a small community here in Falmer but there are quite a few events coming up during November that must be noted such as the concerts above and on November 8 at 7.30pm in the village Hall Ian Everest will be giving a talk on Sussex during World War One. Everyone is very welcome to attend.

EXHIBITION: Coinciding with the above event there will also be an exhibition displayed in St Laurence Church open at the weekends from this date giving an insight in pictures and words of Falmer through the ages. It should be so interesting.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: November 17 and 18, the Falmer Christmas Fayre will take place in the village hall. Always a great success with so much of interest to see and to buy for gifts for Christmas.