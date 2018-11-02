CONCERT: At St Laurence Church tomorrow, Saturday, at 5.30pm. The vibes about this concert are getting better and better the more I hear. I have been told that there is a third performer coming to play the accordion, whether the person will be playing folk, traditional or even classical I do not know, I must be patient and wait. I am even more certain that this concert is going to be special.

LECTURE: On Thursday when Ian Everest will be talking on Sussex During World War One. This is in the Falmer Village Hall and is at 7.30pm. With the centenary anniversary of this war coming up this talk should not be missed.

EXHIBITION: In St Laurence Church entitled Falmer through the ages is already being displayed. It is beautifully presented and worth seeing. The church is open all day on Saturdays and Sundays.

HALLOWEEN: Is upon us this week and I am wondering if we will get a call at the door from little people. We loved it last year and as we had been pre-warned we had decorated the garden with lights and hidden treats for them to find. It reminds me of my own children, now well and truly in their 50s before the time when Halloween was so commercial, they would put on a ghostly show for us. I drew the line one year when my daughter, probably 8 or 9 years old wanted me to give her some eggs to add to her spell potion of cobwebs and creepy crawlies. Unbeknown to me she used her own pocket money to buy some eggs a good week before Halloween, leaving the spell potion under here bed, it took me sometime to locate where the foul smell in her room was coming from.

POWER CUT: We are not looking forward to a power cut on Wednesday to enable the electricity people to cut back tree branches overhanging the electric power lines. We only hope it will be for the day and no longer. We still remember three years ago just before Christmas when we were abandoned for five days without electricity.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Falmer Christmas Market will take place on November 17 and 18 and we have a great selection of gift ideas to tempt you, including ceramic bowls, mugs and vases, beautiful glass jewellery, and silver jewellery, scarves, cards, prints, woodturning, bird boxes (on Sunday) knitwear, and tapestry, not forgetting the delicious goodies that will tempt you in the kitchen. We’ll be open from 10am to 4pm, hope to see you there.

VICARS: We are in interesting times at the moment here in Falmer. We have no regular vicar at the moment so while we wait, we have a different person leading our worship almost every week. This Sunday we have Revd, Jeffrey Lake taking our service.