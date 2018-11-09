RUSSIAN MUSIC: Last Saturday’s concert at St. Laurence church was absolutely wonderful. The evening was entitled Welcome to Russian Song and More and the performers were soprano Daria Robertson, and pianists Zhanna Kemp and Nicolae Vulpe. Daria’s voice is beautiful and, accompanied by Zhanna’s piano playing, the songs were a joy to listen to. They performed work by Listov, Buyukly, Glinka and many more. Nicolae Vulpe then played piano pieces by various Russian composers and finally two pieces that he had composed himself. These last were the jewels in the crown of a wonderful evenings’ entertainment. Sule Mileham, our concert organiser has managed to persuade Nicolae to perform again for us later in the year look out for it, you won’t want to miss this artists’ performance.

FIREWORKS: I was doing my shopping in Lewes last Monday and the signs of bonfire were everywhere. A sense of excitement was in the air, maybe too much excitement as I saw police attending some sort of incident at the bottom of School Hill. Back in Falmer late in the evening we could hear the fireworks going off at the various displays and the sky was lit up with lights.

FAIR: We have some brilliant craftspeople at our November Fair this year. The show takes place at the village hall next week on November 17 and 18, refreshments available too 10am to 4pm. Free entry.