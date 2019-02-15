BIRDS: I have been putting food out for the birds in my garden and have attracted quite a lot of birds, blue tits, great tits, thrushes, blackbirds, yellowhammers, robins and chaﬃnches. These in turn attracted another bird to my garden, a sparrow hawk. This beautiful creature perched in a tree at the back of the garden, taking in all the activity around the feeders. I didn’t see it actually swoop down on the smaller birds, but it was certainly watching them with interest.

ST LAURENCE CHURCH: We continue to be in an interregnum here at St Laurence Church and our services are being led by the wonderful retired clergy in the diocese. On Sunday we have Revd. Mary Samuel leading our worship, which will include a wholeness and healing service. All are welcome.

JOHN BURT: The funeral of our much loved John Burt takes place today, Friday, at 2pm at St Laurence Church.