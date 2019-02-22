LOVELY WEATHER: During this last week we have had some wonderful days of sunshine and I was delighted to see a large pot of crocuses in the garden, that had fully opened and had attracted bees swarming all over enjoying their pollen. Later on in the week walking back home, we looked into the sky to see a buzzard being stormed by the crows, obviously to take it away from their nests.

At the weekend we were taken on a visit to Wakehurst Place. We were lucky again it was a glorious sunny day and we enjoyed seeing the cyclamens in flower in their hundreds and the perfume of the shrub ‘daphne’ where ever we walked. But whilst sitting with a cup of tea outside at the end of our visit, my daughter who now lives in Derby, suddenly stood up surprise to greet a friend also from Derby, neither of them knew that they were both visiting the area at the same time. We are never very far away from friends.

JOHN BURT: The funeral of John Burt took place last Friday at St Laurence. It was a service that more than 130 people attended, a service of thanksgiving and love. Many of John’s friends from his rugby days were there and it was clear that they were all in good voice singing the hymns that John loved. John was laid to rest in the Falmer cemetery near to his friends and family.