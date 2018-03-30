CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Easter Sunday, Family Service and Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts is on Thursday at 5pm.

SPRING DINNER: Piltdown Residents Association Spring Dinner is on Saturday April 7 at Piltdown Golf Club. Ticket bookings via sam@mss.uk.net. All welcome.

FLETCHING BREAKFAST: Shoreham Airport: Faded Past, Glorious Future, with speaker Tony Realff, Piltdown Golf Club, Saturday April 14, 8.30am to 10am. Tickets £15 including breakfast. To buy, call Richard Sargent on 01825 790 458 or email sargemf@hotmail.com. All welcome Shoreham airport is Britain’s oldest commercial airport, with links back to 1911. In the 1930s, Shoreham was one of the busiest commercial airports in the UK with regular international flights to Europe. Tony Realff discusses the airport’s illustrious past and exciting future. Currently chairman of an aviation group involved in airport management, flight training and aircraft maintenance, Tony has enjoyed over 50 continuous years in aviation, involving himself in the development of a major worldwide aviation logistics business, airline operations and training.

MIDSUMMER GARDEN PARTY: Friends of Fletching Church. A date for your diary at Clinton Lodge, Thursday May 17, 6pm to 9pm, tickets £15.

FLETCHING ART GROUP: We are holding an art exhibition on Saturday April 21, 10am to 3.30pm in the village hall. Raffle proceeds to Fletching Forget-me-nots. Our own artists plus some guest exhibitors. Vote for your favourite picture. Tea, coffee and cake on sale.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 29 March 1918. Structures on Allotments. In some parts of the country hyper-aesthetic persons are objecting to the erection of what they call ‘unsightly structures’ on allotment plots and have attempted to get Local Authorities to prohibit their erection. It is good to learn that the Food Production Department has no sympathy with these sensitive souls and that wherever it is more convenient that workmen should have tool sheds on allotments instead of carrying their tools backwards and forwards for long distances the department trusts that the local authorities will do nothing to prevent the most efficient cultivation of allotment plots. The example of authorities in the North Riding of Yorkshire may well be followed where this difficulty arises, the local Allotment Association being asked to undertake the supervision of the erection of any tool sheds or other structures on the allotment ground.