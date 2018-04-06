CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: The parish council meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

SUSSEX GIN AND TONIC TASTING: Thursday April 12, 7pm to 9pm at Hendall Manor Barns in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation. Folkington’s Juices invite you to taste six local gins supplied by Sussex distilleries, with mixers provided by Folkington’s from their new Artisan Mixers range. There will be the opportunity to purchase direct from the suppliers. All proceeds raised from this event will support the work of Chailey Heritage Foundation. To book tickets or for more information, please visit www.chf.org.uk/tickets. Tel: 01825 724444.

FLETCHING BREAKFAST: Shoreham Airport: Faded Past, Glorious Future with speaker Tony Realff. Piltdown Golf Club, Saturday April 14, 8.30am to 10am. Tickets £15 including breakfast. To buy call Richard Sargent on 01825 790 458 or email sargemf@hotmail.com. All welcome.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 5 April 1918. Preserving Eggs. In view of the possibility that the preserving of eggs not produced by householders’ own birds might be considered an offence under the Hoarding Order the controller has issued a general licence authorising any person to acquire eggs for the purpose of preserving them for use in his own household provided that notice of the number of eggs to be acquired and preserved is sent to the Food Control Committee for the district in which the person usually resides, and that the number of eggs so acquired does not exceed the number of eggs stated in such notice, or if objection is taken by the Committee to the number stated, the number permitted by the Committee. A Food Control Committee have power to reduce the number proposed if they think it necessary, after taking into consideration the size of the household and the quantity of supplies available in their district. Subject to this reasonable limitation, Lord Rhondda wishes to encourage the preserving of eggs for use in the household during he winter months.