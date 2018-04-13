CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

CHURCH MEETING: The Annual Parochial Church Meeting is on Wednesday at 7pm in the Church.

FORGET-ME-NOTS: The group’s outing is on Thursday at 2 pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING ART GROUP: Are holding an art exhibition on Saturday April 21, 10am to 3.30pm in the village hall. Raffle proceeds to Fletching Forget-me-nots. Our own artists plus some guest exhibitors. Vote for your favourite picture. Tea, coffee and cake on sale.

MARCH RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: The total rainfall of 98mm recorded in March was almost twice the 20 year average of 54mm. The third wettest March in 20 years but not as wet as in 2001 when we had 127mm. In 2011 I measured just 23mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 5 April 1918. Uckfield Allotments Question. Food Supplies Satisfactory. At the meeting of the Uckfield Urban Council, which was held at the Town Hall on Friday evening it was stated that the estimate for the new general district rate would be the same as in the corresponding period of 1917. The Food Control Committee reported that rationing was proceeding smoothly and that there was no special difficulty with regard to supplies. It was decided to purchase sprayers for potatoes and to arrange for a lecture on potato culture at an early date, also to take steps with regard to the sale of surplus fruit and vegetables. The Allotments Committee reported that a further acre of ground had been acquired and would be taken up if sufficient applications were forthcoming. The price per 10 rod plot would however be 10s. per annum, as compared with 5s. at the Wakelyns, the difference being accounted for by the fact that at the latter place Mr R J Streatfield kindly did the fencing and provided the gates while on the proposed new ground both of these will have to be provided by the committee in addition to compensating the tenant tor manure put on the land last year.