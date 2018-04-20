CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING ART GROUP: Exhibition tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 3.30pm in the village hall. Raffle proceeds to Fletching Forget-me-nots. Our own artists plus some guest exhibitors. Vote for your favourite picture. Tea, coffee and cake on sale.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 19 April 1918. Motors at Gatwick. With reference to the statement that a large number of motor cars were seen at the recent races at Gatwick, an official of the Petroleum Executive says, ‘There were not more than 15 motor cars on or near the racecourse during the races. The drivers of the cars on the course were examined by the police as they left, when all but one were found to be officers on short leave or invalided members of His Majesty’s Forces holding special permits under paragraph 6 of the Motor Spirit (Consolidation) and Gas Restriction Order, 1915. The driver of the remaining car was summoned to appear at Reigate Petty Sessions on a charge of using motor spirit for driving a motor car from a race meeting.’